The battle against the Monster Association continues in the pages of One-Punch Man's manga, as Saitama is currently in the throes of what might be his biggest battle to date while taking on Garou in his most monstrous form. Now, the series featuring the hero for fun is set to have a big summer as two new chapters are planned to be released, which might just push Saitama to his limits for the first time, with there not being one villain that has been able to challenge him to date.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO