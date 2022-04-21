ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOODIE ALERT: Two new festivals coming to Austin Landing

By Natalie Jones
dayton.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo new festivals are coming to Austin Landing this summer featuring all things pickles, tacos and nachos. On Saturday, June 25 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. guests can enjoy all things pickles. According to Austin Landing Events’ event page on Facebook, Dewey’s, El Meson, Rolling Indulgence, 1776 Grill,...

Grice Connect

Sugar Magnolia Coffeehouse Now Open in Market District

Sugar Magnolia owner, Caroline Joyner, and her team have brought their deliciousness to the Market District with the opening this week of the Sugar Magnolia Coffeehouse. This is the not a copy of the original location downtown, but instead a new take on the coffeehouse concept. One big addition is a drive thru window.
RESTAURANTS
Cincinnati CityBeat

See Inside Mama’s on Main, Covington's Newest Italian Restaurant

Covington’s Main Street — the heart of historically designated MainStrasse Village — boasts one of the best assortments of restaurants in Greater Cincinnati. A lion’s share of credit for that abundance goes to a restaurant group informally known as Otto’s Restaurant Family. MainStrasse residents Emily Wolff and Paul Weckman opened Otto’s in 2003, bringing sophisticated versions of Southern favorites such as shrimp and grits and fried green tomatoes to the riverfront city. That was their only restaurant for more than 10 years, but since 2015 Wolff and Weckman have added popular Mexican eatery Frida and two casual spots at opposite ends of the commercial strip of Main Street: The Standard and Larry’s.
COVINGTON, OH
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Major salad dressing recall: Check your fridge for this Whole Foods salad dressing

People who suffer from allergies and other sensitivities to certain food ingredients should be on the lookout for a new salad dressing recall from Whole Foods. A popular Caesar dressing sold at Whole Foods contains two things that do not appear on the list of ingredients. These are soy and wheat, and they could lead to life-threatening reactions in people suffering from allergies or wheat-related illnesses.
ARKANSAS STATE
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Classic Menu Item

McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is the ideal fast-food choice for the consumer that loves the classics. While Taco Bell (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report leans on finding new ways to reuse the same dozen ingredients and KFC (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report is determined to create the world's fattest chicken sandwich, McDonald's strategy has always been about finding new ways to make its most-loved products better.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Taco Bell Adds Several New Items to the Menu

Taco Bell's menu is growing. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain this week debuted not one, but two new menu items nationwide, with both the new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries and the new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries Burrito now available for guests to order at their local Taco Bell restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
FOX 43

National Pretzel Day means free pretzels at Auntie Anne's

To celebrate the day, Auntie Anne's is giving away free "Original" and "Cinnamon Sugar" pretzels to Pretzel Perks members. For people to redeem their free pretzel, they do need to download the "Auntie Anne's Pretzel Perks" app. Then, you can redeem the free pretzel offer in store or online on National Pretzel Day. The offer is limited to one per person.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Kristen Walters

Walmart set to close more stores in Ohio

In some parts of Ohio, Walmart shoppers will need to find a different place to buy foods and household supplies. Wendell and Carolyn/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Walmart currently has 174 stores located throughout the state. However, soon, that number will be shrinking.
OHIO STATE
Jenn Leach

Former Krispy Kreme Donuts worker shares restaurant secret

There's a movement quietly happening. Fast food restaurant employees are quitting and then revealing the secrets of that restaurant. From this former IHOP restaurant worker spilling the beans on IHOP insider secrets to this Texas Roadhouse money-saving menu secret and these other restaurant secrets you probably might not know about.
WFAA

Want to get paid $10K to eat tacos? This Texas-based job might be for you

TEXAS, USA — Getting paid $10,000 to taste and review the best-tasting tacos across Texas?. Taco-bout the dream job. (Sorry, we couldn't resist). Texas-based food delivery service, Favor, is hiring for a "Chief Taco Officer" (CTO) to travel across the Lone Star State to discover and review select tacos.
TEXAS STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

11 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (April 22-24)

This weekend boasts opportunities to try local vegan food, repair your old junk or even catch a ballgame. Art Academy of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Parks Present: Earth Day. Students from the Art Academy of Cincinnati have partnered with Cincinnati Parks and the Cincinnati Art Museum to host a free Earth Day event at Seasongood Pavilion in Eden Park from 3:30 p.m.-7:30 pm. According to a press release this “community-based event is designed to inspire creative problem solving and focused conversations on climate change, deforestation, water pollution, and other eco-issues.” The event includes speaking presentations and art exhibitions with child art materials on design, art and creativity from Art Academy of Cincinnati students. Non-profit organizations, musicians, dancers and local food trucks BOL and Fire on High will also be joining in on the festivities. 3:30-7:30 p.m., April 22. Free. Seasongood Pavilion at Eden Park, 1600 Art Museum Dr., Mt. Adams, facebook.com/events.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Some LaRosa’s locations out of ingredient due to supplier issue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some LaRosa’s pizzeria locations may be out of lettuce. The Cincinnati-based restaurant chain sent word Friday that its supplier had temporarily stopped deliveries due to an issue with its harvesting equipment. Perhaps obviously, it won’t have any affect on the restaurant’s pizza offerings, but salad and...
CINCINNATI, OH

