Economy

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Vale

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Vale VALE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...

Benzinga

Looking At Goldman Sachs Group's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Goldman Sachs Group GS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Amazon Shares?

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 2.65% at $2,887.20 Friday and lower by 12.12% over the trailing month. The move lower for Amazon is likely in sympathy with the broader market as U.S. indices have also fallen on continued volatility as traders assess Fed policy outlook, rising Treasury yields and quarterly earnings reports.
STOCKS
Benzinga

AT&T Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on AT&T T. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Rivian Automotive

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Rivian Automotive RIVN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Netflix Whale Trades For April 22

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Netflix NFLX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Zoom Video Comms

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Zoom Video Comms. Looking at options history for Zoom Video Comms ZM we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Looking At Verizon Communications's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Verizon Communications VZ. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Which Will Happen First, Bitcoin At $100,000 Or Shiba Inu At $0.001?

Bitcoin is considered one of the most volatile assets to trade, making future price hard to predict. Popular Ethereum-based crypto Shiba Inu is down almost 30% year-to-date. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With UnitedHealth Group

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group UNH. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Citigroup

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Citigroup. Looking at options history for Citigroup C we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

Warren Buffett has created more than $760 billion in value for shareholders since 1965. Although Apple and BofA are Berkshire Hathaway's largest holdings, Buffett has spent far more buying another stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Generac Hldgs Stands With Analysts

Generac Hldgs GNRC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Generac Hldgs has an average price target of $410.14 with a high of $456.00 and a low of $350.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Death Cross Looms Over Baxter Intl Investors

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Baxter Intl BAX. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
STOCKS
TheStreet

BofA: Outflow from Stock Funds 'Just Starting'

Stocks have struggled so far this year, with the S&P 500 losing 10%. Commentary from Bank of America strategists indicates more losses may be on the way. Global equity funds saw on outflow of $17.5 billion in the week ended April 20, the worst week of the year, according to the strategists, citing EPFR data.
STOCKS
NBC News

Dow plunges more than 970 points on its worst day since 2020

Stocks plunged on Friday, pulling the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 down for consecutive weekly declines, as traders weighed a raft of corporate earnings and rising interest rates. The Dow fell 968 points, or 2.7%, to 33,992.57 for its worst day since 2020. The S&P 500 was 2%...
STOCKS
morningbrew.com

The traders who are betting on bitcoin as an inflation hedge

Everything is expensive now—groceries, clothes, and cars have all been hit by inflation rates so high, they’re historic. As of March, inflation is up 8.5% from a year earlier, a 40-year high, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, and prices are rising fast. It’s not just an American concern—the World Bank calls it “a global phenomenon” that’s impacting billions of people. The adversity is leaving investors feeling vulnerable, and many are trying to protect themselves by hedging against inflation. Some investors are buying traditional inflation hedges like real estate, gold, and Treasury inflation-protected securities, while others are looking to less conventional investments, like cryptocurrencies.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

