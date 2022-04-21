This Is What Whales Are Betting On Vale

Everything is expensive now—groceries, clothes, and cars have all been hit by inflation rates so high, they’re historic. As of March, inflation is up 8.5% from a year earlier, a 40-year high, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, and prices are rising fast. It’s not just an American concern—the World Bank calls it “a global phenomenon” that’s impacting billions of people. The adversity is leaving investors feeling vulnerable, and many are trying to protect themselves by hedging against inflation. Some investors are buying traditional inflation hedges like real estate, gold, and Treasury inflation-protected securities, while others are looking to less conventional investments, like cryptocurrencies.

