Two Boone County Men Plead Guilty in Connection with Damage to Energy Facility

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two Boone County men pleaded guilty in connection with damage to an energy facility, identified as a known mine located across Boone and Lincoln counties.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Danny Griffy, 57, of Sylvester, pleaded guilty today to aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility. Bradley Campbell, 27, of Costa, pleaded guilty to conspiring to damage an energy facility. The known mine is a West Virginia non-profit corporation engaged in the reclamation of a significant number of former mining permits and processes coal.

The case involved the theft of more than $5,000 worth of specialized mine equipment from the known mine on multiple occasions in April 2018, resulting in more than $5,000 in damage to the known mine. Campbell admitted to conspiring with others to steal the equipment, while Griffy admitted to aiding in the effort. Campbell and Griffy each admitted they and others sold the stolen equipment to a Whitesville business and converted the proceeds to their own uses.

Griffy is scheduled to be sentenced on July 27, 2022, and Campbell is scheduled to be sentenced on July 21, 2022. Each man faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Griffy and Campbell have also agreed to pay restitution.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the West Virginia State Police for conducting the investigation.

Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. presided over the hearings. Assistant United States Attorney Kathleen Robeson is prosecuting the cases.