Oakland County, MI

Hung jury in murder trial

By Aileen Wingblad
The Oakland Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo days after deliberations began in Oakland County Circuit Court, a jury concluded it couldn’t come to a unanimous decision for the case against a Pontiac woman who claimed self defense in the fatal shooting of her child’s father. That means a mistrial for Solana Cervantes, 26,...

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
