ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Cameron: War Will End In Weeks

By Paul Bass
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jv1mI_0fGC8GO900

Three weeks.

That’s when the war in Ukraine will end, for now, predicted a leading expert on the region.

The expert, Yale political scientist David Cameron, former director of the Macmillan Center’s Program for European Union Studies, made that prediction Thursday during his latest Ukraine-update appearance on WNHH FM’s ​“Dateline New Haven.”

He noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin is widely believed to be seeking to declare victory by May 9, Russia’s Victory Day.”

And he noted that based on the latest British military intelligence map of the progress of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (pictured above), Putin’s forces are making significant progress on the ground in the new, more constricted phase of the war: gaining control of a 300-mile border of two eastern Ukrainian regions (Donetsk and Luhansk) that would create a land bridge to Crimea.

Ukraine continues to fight back hard with the help of Western-supplied weaponry to keep control of remaining unconquered communities. But it’s ​“only a matter of time,” Cameron predicted, before Russia prevails with its more limited goal of slicing off a chunk of Ukraine (rather than occupying and incorporating the entire nation, the original aim).

At that point, Cameron predicted, Putin will end his war for now.

“They’re going to take what they can get over the next three weeks” and then declare victory, Cameron stated. ​“I don’t see them any time soon moving to the West.”

At that point, all sides will face the task of rebuilding. Russia has suffered deep economic damage, not to mention loss of life. Meanwhile, ​“Ukraine is going to come out of this a weak state,” with entire cities leveled; and with less territory than before, losing a strong industrial region. Also, ​“five million refugees will not come back overnight. They have no place to go back to.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

Why Trump’s offhand comment about his health could be a watershed moment

Although the 2022 midterm elections are fast approaching, with control of Congress hanging in the balance, the question of whether Donald Trump will once again try to seek the presidency in 2024 continues to hover over national political discussions. Pols, pundits and former associates of Trump are split about whether...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
Person
David Cameron
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Crimea#War#Yale#The Macmillan Center#Wnhh Fm#Dateline New Haven#Russian#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Futurity

Expert: Putin has made a ‘tragic mistake’ with Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin “made a tragic mistake,” by embarking on war with Ukraine, says Randall Stone. “It appears credible that Putin would be willing to escalate,” says Stone, an expert on Russian and Eastern European politics who serves as the director of the University of Rochester’s Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies. “Why? Because he was willing to take the risk of the invasion in the first place. He has chosen to put himself in a position where if we intervened, he loses, and probably loses everything, not just Ukraine, but his regime, maybe his life.”
POLITICS
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy