ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Sheffield United: Henry Mauriss has £115m bid to buy Championship club accepted

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican businessman Henry Mauriss has had a £115m bid to buy Sheffield United accepted by the Championship club. Mauriss previously bid £350m to buy Newcastle United in 2020, before a Saudi Arabian-backed takeover went through the following year. Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud owns...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Norwich City 0-3 Newcastle United: Joelinton double sends Magpies into top half

Joelinton marked his 100th Premier League appearance with two goals as Newcastle moved up to ninth and sent Norwich closer to relegation. Kieran Dowell skied two good chances with first-time efforts for the hosts, who are now eight points adrift with five games to go. Joelinton scored the opener when...
Reuters

Samba style propels Newcastle to 3-0 win over Norwich

NORWICH, England, April 23 (Reuters) - Newcastle United’s Brazilian contingent sprung to the fore when Joelinton scored a brace and Bruno Guimaraes netted once in an emphatic 3-0 Premier League victory over struggling Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday. The win moves Newcastle into the top half of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Wilder
ESPN

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta concerned over managing club so soon after Arsene Wenger

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he had reservations over taking the job so soon after former manager Arsene Wenger's departure. Wenger left the club in 2018 after almost 22 years in charge, initially winning two league and cup Doubles and completing a Premier League title-winning season unbeaten before latter-day struggles saw Arsenal stagnate and eventually fall out of the top four.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Newcastle United's turnaround in 2022 incredible, says Alan Shearer

Newcastle United's rise from the Premier League relegation zone to the top half has been "an incredible turnaround", says Magpies legend Alan Shearer. Joelinton's brace and Bruno Guimaraes's strike in a 3-0 win at Norwich on Saturday moved Newcastle up to ninth. The club were 19th when Eddie Howe took...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newcastle United#The Premier League#Al Saud#American#Championship#Saudi Arabian#Blades#Bbc Sport#Efl#High Court#League One#Sheffield United Ltd#Utb Llc
The Independent

Tottenham held by Brentford to dent top-four hopes

Tottenham’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League suffered another blow as they limped to a disappointing 0-0 draw at Brentford.After Arsenal moved into the Premier League’s top four by beating Manchester United in the lunchtime kick-off, Spurs fluffed their lines with a sub-par performance in west London.They looked devoid of all attacking creativity and for the second successive game they failed to have a shot on target.It could have been even worse as Ivan Toney was denied by the woodwork twice as Brentford almost made it four wins in a row.Tottenham’s front three of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski were again blunted and it looks as if Spurs, who had scored a glut of goals in recent weeks, have been found out.Their top-four hopes remain in their own hands, however, as they still have Arsenal to play at home in a game that is looking like being decisive in the race. Read More Boris Johnson: Time ‘running out’ for PM over Partygate, Sturgeon saysFrench election - live: Latest polls and news
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Peterborough and Oldham relegated; Forest Green promoted

Peterborough were relegated from the Championship following a 1-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest. Sam Surridge netted the only goal just before half-time as third-bottom Posh joined Derby and Barnsley in dropping to League One. Meanwhile, Forest, up to fourth, look virtually assured of a play-off place. Second-placed Bournemouth claimed...
SOCCER
ESPN

Arsenal strengthen top-four hopes, compound Man United misery

Arsenal dealt a blow to Manchester United's hopes of a top-four Premier League finish as Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka struck in a 3-1 win on Saturday that revived the home side's chances of Champions League football next season. Arsenal were rewarded for their blistering early pace as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Stones and Ake to be assessed

Manchester City will assess the injuries picked up by John Stones and Nathan Ake during the 3-0 win over Brighton on Wednesday. England international Stones felt “tight”, according to Pep Guardiola. The Manchester City manager seemed relaxed when answering questions on it, adding: “It didn’t feel loads”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Guardiola 'loves' this stage of the season

Pep Guardiola admits he does not know if the Champions League will impact the title race. Manchester City play Real Madrid on Tuesday at Etihad Stadium but says he is only focusing on selecting a side to win three points against Watford. "I don't think about that," he said. "I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy