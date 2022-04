What are you up to Greg Olsen? That is what we would all like to know after his tweet yesterday that went viral immediately. Captain Jim actually called me and told me about it as soon as he saw it. He knows I may or may not have had a little bit of a platonic crush on the former Carolina Panthers tight end back in the day. We worked with Greg a few years ago helping to raise money for his Heartest Yard foundation.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO