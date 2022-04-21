ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

State rejects application for salmon farm in Frenchman Bay

 2 days ago

GOULDSBORO, Maine (AP) — A state agency has terminated an application for a large aquaculture operation opposed by lobstermen in Frenchman Bay. American Aquafarms, which was notified of the decision Tuesday, proposed a pair of 60-acre, 15-pen sites that together could produce...

