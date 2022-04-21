High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 16:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Arthur; Deuel; Eastern Cherry; Garden; Grant; Hooker; Keith; McPherson; Sheridan; Western Cherry HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT /11 PM MDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Deuel, Keith, Grant, Garden, Western Cherry, Arthur, McPherson, Sheridan, Eastern Cherry and Hooker Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ tonight. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
