Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern Missouri. Target Area: Atchison; Nodaway A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Atchison and northwestern Nodaway Counties through 445 PM CDT At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rock Port, or near Tarkio, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tarkio, Rock Port, Westboro and Watson. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 113 and 118. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

ATCHISON COUNTY, MO ・ 53 MINUTES AGO