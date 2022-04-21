Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson by NWS

UPDATE 3:20 p.m. Thursday: A high wind warning now replaces one of the high wind watches and wind advisories also have been issued for some counties in our area. The story below has been updated to reflect the changes. . . . By SALINA POST. Multiple wind-related notifications have been...
Effective: 2022-04-23 14:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
A storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds, large hail, and the chance for isolated tornadoes in much of the region. Thursday, March 31 has started off with dense fog in much of the area, with scattered showers. The high temperatures will climb into the mid 60s.
Hello everyone, At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms. A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles. Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop. Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible. The tornado threat may also […]
A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
Effective: 2022-04-23 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mills; Montgomery WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds may also create areas of blowing dust that could restrict visibility.
Effective: 2022-04-23 12:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southeastern North Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Steele A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN CASS...SOUTHERN TRAILL AND SOUTHEASTERN STEELE COUNTIES At 334 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hope to near Hunter to near Prosper, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hope, Blanchard, Blabon, Grandin, Kelso and Hillsboro. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 73 and 107. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cass; Ransom; Richland; Sargent WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Cass, Ransom, Sargent and Richland Counties. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Gusty winds may be hazardous to high profile vehicles traveling along I-94 this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds are expected to diminish from the south this evening before picking up again Sunday from the northwest.
Effective: 2022-04-23 15:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Keokuk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. North Skunk River near Sigourney affecting Keokuk County. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18 and Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Skunk River including Sigourney...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...North Skunk River near Sigourney. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water affects agricultural land, some county roads, and farm houses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.7 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
Effective: 2022-04-23 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cass; Grand Forks; Traill The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota Northeastern Cass County in southeastern North Dakota Traill County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 1030 PM CDT Saturday. * At 418 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, Portland, Arthur, Buxton, Reynolds, Hunter, Grandin, Gardner, Cummings, Blanchard, Kelso, Holmes and American Crystal Sugar. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 82 and 129. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Effective: 2022-04-23 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches in the central Black Hills from Deerfield to Rochford and northwest. Much lighter amounts of 1 to 6 inches can be expected in the Hill City to Mount Rushmore area. Snow amounts of 12 to 24 inches are expected in the northern Black Hills. Locally higher amounts are possible where heavier snowfall rates occur. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
Effective: 2022-04-23 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Niobrara County BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Niobrara County, which includes the towns of Lusk and Redbird. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
Effective: 2022-04-23 16:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Douglas; Todd TORNADO WATCH 147 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA TODD IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA DOUGLAS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEXANDRIA AND LONG PRAIRIE.
Effective: 2022-04-23 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Traill FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, Cass and Traill. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 350 PM CDT, rain and snowmelt is occurring, and will cause minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mayville, Hillsboro, Portland, Buxton, Grandin, Gardner, Blanchard, Cummings, Kelso and American Crystal Sugar.
Effective: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Des Moines; Louisa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. North Skunk River near Sigourney affecting Keokuk County. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18 and Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Skunk River including Sigourney...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday morning to a crest of 14.1 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
Effective: 2022-04-23 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern Missouri. Target Area: Atchison; Nodaway A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Atchison and northwestern Nodaway Counties through 445 PM CDT At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rock Port, or near Tarkio, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tarkio, Rock Port, Westboro and Watson. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 113 and 118. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-23 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Stutsman THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN STUTSMAN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southeastern North Dakota.
Effective: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Foster WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Foster County. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of light freezing rain are possible, in addition to the snow.
Effective: 2022-04-23 15:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Rapid City HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...The Rapid City area. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...The high winds may damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow and patchy blowing snow will continue through tonight.
