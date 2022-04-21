Wind Advisory issued for Central Lea County, Southern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Do not throw cigarettes onto the ground or out of a moving vehicle. Keep vehicles on driving surfaces and do not drive through tall grass. Tuesday is considered to be a potentially dangerous weather and fuels situation. Strong winds and low relative humidities combined with recent ongoing drought will result in high significant fire potential. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10 PERCENT, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR THE SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO SOUTH TO THE I-10 CORRIDOR AND MUCH OF THE PERMIAN BASIN FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND EXTREMELY DRY FUELS * AFFECTED AREA...Today Permian Basin, Sacramento Foothills, Guadalupe Mountains, Southeast New Mexico, and the Trans Pecos. Tuesday all areas. * TIMING...Warning, this afternoon through this evening. Watch, Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * WINDS...Today, south and southwest 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday southwest 20 to 40 mph plains and 30 to 50 mountains. Much higher gusts. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Today as low as 4 percent. Tuesday 10 to 15 percent. * RFTI...Today, 4 near critical to 6 critical. Tuesday, 5 critical to 8 extreme.

