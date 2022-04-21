ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culberson County, TX

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Culberson County, Loving, Reeves County Plains by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 16:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle....

alerts.weather.gov

