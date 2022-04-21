Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Culberson County, Loving, Reeves County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 PM this evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity, for fire weather zones 222, 224 and 227 through 237, which includes the Fremont County, the San Luis Valley, and most of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222...224...227...228...229...230...231...232...233...234...235 236 AND 237 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 222...224...227...228 229...230...231...232...233...234...235...236 and 237. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.

