Severe Weather Statement issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northwestern Minnesota...and southeastern and northeastern North Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northwestern Minnesota...and southeastern and northeastern North Dakota. Target Area: Cass; Grand Forks; Steele; Traill The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Southern Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota Northeastern Cass County in southeastern North Dakota Traill County in southeastern North Dakota Northeastern Steele County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 356 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sherbrooke to near Cummings, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Golden Lake and Buxton around 405 PM CDT. Reynolds and Hatton around 410 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Northwood, Thompson, Kempton, Grand Forks and Merrifield. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 80 and 141. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CASS COUNTY, ND ・ 1 HOUR AGO