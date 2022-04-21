High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT TODAY FOR ALL OF EASTERN NM AND THE NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong west to northwest winds with low humidity and an unstable airmass will lead to another round of critical fire weather today over all of eastern New Mexico. The greatest threat for critical fire weather over north central New Mexico will be mainly confined to the Rio Grande Valley and nearby mid slope areas. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains, Sandia/Manzano and Gallinas Mountains, and East Central Plains late Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13%. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible today. Outdoor burning should not be done.

