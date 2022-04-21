ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barton by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 09:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Polk FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR WEST CENTRAL POLK AND SOUTHEASTERN GRAND FORKS COUNTIES At 650 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported minor street flooding over 32nd Avenue South near Columbia Mall in Grand Forks. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grand Forks, East Grand Forks, Crookston, Grand Forks AFB, Thompson, Fisher, Emerado, Euclid, Merrifield, Mallory, Bygland, Davidson, Key West and Grand Forks Airport. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 129 and 144. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
POLK COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
County
Barton County, MO
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barry; Barton; Benton; Camden; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Dallas; Greene; Hickory; Jasper; Laclede; Lawrence; Maries; McDonald; Miller; Morgan; Newton; Phelps; Polk; Pulaski; St. Clair; Stone; Vernon; Webster; Wright WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will remain gusty overnight, but will remain below advisory criteria.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan; Noble; Payne The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Noble County in northern Oklahoma Northeastern Logan County in central Oklahoma Payne County in central Oklahoma * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Coyle, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stillwater, Langston, Yale, Glencoe, Coyle, Lake Carl Blackwell, Quay, Lake Mcmurtry and Ingalls. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Logan, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Logan; Payne The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Logan County in central Oklahoma Central Payne County in central Oklahoma * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 658 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles northwest of Langston, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Stillwater, Yale, Glencoe, Quay, Lake Carl Blackwell and Ingalls. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 169 and 170. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Wind Gust
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Rock by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Rock WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY HIGH WIND WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and driving may be difficult for high profile vehicles.
ROCK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adair, Adams, Clarke, Madison, Ringgold, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Clarke; Madison; Ringgold; Union A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WESTERN MADISON...UNION...NORTHEASTERN ADAMS...NORTHERN RINGGOLD...WESTERN CLARKE AND SOUTHEASTERN ADAIR COUNTIES At 656 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Green Valley Lake to near Creston to 9 miles northwest of Mount Ayr, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Creston, Winterset, Green Valley Lake, Sun Valley Lake, Afton, Murray, Orient, Lorimor, Diagonal, Tingley, East Peru, Macksburg, Cromwell, Arispe, Shannon City, Thayer, Ellston, Creston Municipal Airport, Green Valley Lake State Park and Winterset-Madison County Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Douglas, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Burt; Cedar; Cuming; Douglas; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Stanton; Thurston; Washington; Wayne WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BURT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 17:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...The high surf advisory has expired, but elevated surf of 5 to 8 feet with dangerous rip currents has warranted a beach hazards statement through Sunday. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ransom; Richland; Sargent WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, south to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Ransom, Richland and Sargent Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
RANSOM COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Fremont, Mills, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Fremont; Mills; Montgomery; Page WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will remain gusty overnight, but will remain below advisory criteria.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Brown, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 17:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Spink WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Brown and Spink Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barnes, Grand Forks, Steele, Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnes; Grand Forks; Steele; Traill WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Grand Forks, Steele, Traill and Barnes Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Winnebago, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Hancock; Winnebago; Worth The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Worth County in north central Iowa Northeastern Hancock County in north central Iowa Northern Cerro Gordo County in north central Iowa Eastern Winnebago County in north central Iowa * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 659 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mansfield to 6 miles northwest of Clear Lake, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Also, at 655pm..a 59 mph wind gust was observed at the Forest City Airport. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Northwood, Lake Mills, Manly, Emmons, Rice Lake, Plymouth, Fertile, Kensett, Grafton, Hanlontown, Joice, Scarville, Bolan, Pilot Knob State Park, Lake Mills Municipal Airport, Hogsback Wildlife Area, Northwood Municipal and Rice Lake State Park. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 202 and 218. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Harrison, Monona, Pottawattamie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Harrison; Monona; Pottawattamie; Shelby WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Buffalo, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 17:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buffalo; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Stanley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Jones, Hughes, Hyde, Hand, Stanley, Buffalo and Lyman Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy