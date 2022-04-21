Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Stutsman A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN STUTSMAN COUNTY At 340 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Montpelier, or 15 miles south of Jamestown, moving northwest at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Stutsman County, including the following locations Sydney and Millarton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND ・ 1 HOUR AGO