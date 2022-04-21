Larimer County Jail Inmates Can Now Access Educational Classes

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — Suspect Luke Braziel, 49, was found guilty for his role in a major drug ring in 2019, Weld County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Friday. Braziel was convicted of 16 drug charges for his involvement in the drug trafficking operation.
(credit: Weld District Attorney)
According to the DA’s press release, the Weld County Drug Task Force started a wiretap investigation into the drug operation in fall 2019. During the investigation, Braziel distributed 14 pounds of methamphetamine and heroin into the community within a month.
In addition to the Weld County Drug Task Force unit, the gang unit with Greeley Police Department also investigated the operation.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia and Deputy District Attorney Patrick Roche prosecuted this case.
A court sentencing hearing is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. May 23.
Comments / 0