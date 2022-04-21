ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Larimer County Jail Inmates Can Now Access Educational Classes

By Maxx
K2 Radio
K2 Radio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Inmates at the Larimer County Jail now have access to take educational classes while serving a sentence or awaiting trial at the jail. According to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the Larimer County Jail has partnered with ViaPath - a tech company whose sole mission is...

k2radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Racine County Jail staff uses Narcan to save inmate

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A correctional officer is receiving praise for helping save a Racine County Jail inmate with Narcan on Friday, March 25. According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, around 10:35 a.m., other inmates alerted correctional officers to a 32-year-old woman from Genoa City -- being held in an intake cell at the Racine County Jail -- who was unconscious and not breathing.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larimer County, CO
Education
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
Larimer County, CO
Government
County
Larimer County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KKTV

Inmate death reported in El Paso County jail Friday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -An inmate at the El Paso County jail died in custody Friday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says the inmate, a man was found unresponsive at his desk in his cell. According to the sheriff’s office, medical staff and first responders tried lifesaving measures, but he died.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

2 Arrested In Connection With Suspected ‘Flophouse’ Linked To Fentanyl Overdoses In Douglas County

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4)– Two people have been arrested after SWAT officers raided a home in the Lone Tree area where two people died three months earlier… to the day. (credit: CBS) There are two separate investigations involving the house. The first involves the deaths of the two people in January, the second involves the use of drugs. In the first incident, coroner’s reports show both Juan King and Kayla Seymour had numerous drugs in their systems including fentanyl. It’s suspected they died from overdoses. Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock told CBS4, “We suspect, quite frankly, that the house was being used...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Weld County DA: Luke Braziel Found Guilty For Role In 2019 Drug Ring

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — Suspect Luke Braziel, 49, was found guilty for his role in a major drug ring in 2019, Weld County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Friday. Braziel was convicted of 16 drug charges for his involvement in the drug trafficking operation. (credit: Weld District Attorney) According to the DA’s press release, the Weld County Drug Task Force started a wiretap investigation into the drug operation in fall 2019. During the investigation, Braziel distributed 14 pounds of methamphetamine and heroin into the community within a month. In addition to the Weld County Drug Task Force unit, the gang unit with Greeley Police Department also investigated the operation. Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia and Deputy District Attorney Patrick Roche prosecuted this case. A court sentencing hearing is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. May 23.
WELD COUNTY, CO
K2 Radio

Inmate Escapes From Casper Re-Entry Center

Wyoming Inmate Joshua Kaplan is listed as having escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center after failing to return to the facility at his scheduled time of 10 p.m. Monday from the facility's work-release program. Kaplan is 54 years old, five foot nine inches tall, approximately 224 pounds, caucasian, and has...
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Mental Health#Education Program#Educational Programming
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (4/13/22 – 4/18/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy