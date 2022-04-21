ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

One Transported To Hospital After Marsh Rescue In Calvert County

By North Beach VFD
Bay Net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On April 20, at approximately 1:27 p.m., on Calvert County Emergency Communications Center dispatched North Beach VFD and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) for a report of a person in distress in the marsh...

