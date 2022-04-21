How The Twilight Movies Sparked A Mushroom Ravioli Fixation

Nicolas Cage is known as an especially eccentric actor, even by Hollywood standards. The 58-year-old "National Treasure" star has made some interesting purchases over the years and fills his home with exotic pets. At one point he owned a two-headed snake that he aptly named Harvey Dent (via People), and now he owns a talking African pied crow that occasionally shouts obscenities at him (via Interview). In addition to investing in exotic pets, the seasoned actor purchased a 70-million-year-old dinosaur skull for $276,000, the historically haunted LaLaurie Mansion in New Orleans for a cool $3.4 million, and a few other large purchases, which added to a grand total of $150 million, plus $14 million in back taxes that he owed (via People). So that's why he's in so many movies ...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO