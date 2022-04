The Chicago Blackhawks fell by a score of 4-1 to the Los Angeles Kings in a late Thursday night matchup, culminating in their 11th loss in the last 13 games. Needless to say, things are looking pretty bleak right now in Chicago. The rebuild officially began with the trade deadline on Mar. 21, and we’re getting a glimpse of what the next several seasons will likely look like. Rebuilds are painful, and things could get even worse before they get better. With that said, many fans don’t see a whole lot of reasons to tune in for the remaining games of the 2021-22 campaign.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO