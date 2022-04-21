Fire districts send medical aid to Ukraine frontlines

A village in southern Spain has changed its name to Ukraine in solidarity as the country enters two months of war with Russia. No longer Fuentes de Andalucia, the village entrance sign now reads Ukraine and the country’s blue and yellow flag has been painted alongside.Streets have been renamed City of Kyiv, Odesa and Mariupol in the village of more than 7,100 inhabitants east of Seville.“The main objective is to raise awareness about the conflict in Ukraine but also about where countries are at war in current times,” resident Francisco Martinez said as he stood in City of Kiev street.Mr...
