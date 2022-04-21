ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Sheffield United: Henry Mauriss has £115m bid to buy Championship club accepted

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican businessman Henry Mauriss has had a £115m bid to buy Sheffield United accepted by the Championship club. Mauriss previously bid £350m to buy Newcastle United in 2020, before a Saudi Arabian-backed takeover went through the following year. Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud owns...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Everton fan handed four-year ban for throwing bottle at Aston Villa defender Matty Cash

A 19-year-old Everton fan has been handed a four-year football banning order after admitting to assaulting Aston Villa's Matty Cash with a plastic bottle thrown from his seat. Roger Tweedle has also been given an eight-week suspended jail sentence and 100 hours community service after he hurled a bottle of Lucozade towards Villa players as they celebrated a goal near the end of the first half of the Premier League match at Goodison Park on January 22.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Wilder
Daily Mail

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe praises £80million Brazilian duo Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes after they fire his side to a 3-0 victory over Norwich... claiming they are a 'joy to work with'

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has heaped praise on the 'integral' duo of Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes after they fired his side to a 3-0 victory at struggling Norwich City. Joelinton scored twice in the first half before Guimaraes found the net not long after the restart in a dominant...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I was in so much pain, my wife had to help me out of bed': Vladimir Coufal's incredible fightback from a groin injury to be ready for West Ham's historic week including their first European semi-final in 46 YEARS

Before he leaves the dressing room for two of the biggest games of his career, Vladimir Coufal will do what he always does. He will kiss the bracelet his wife gave him and place it on his seat. He will strap tape around his other wrist, pick up the ball that is left for him by the kitman and make his way out on to the pitch.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Manchester City Claim Premier League 2 Crown

Manchester City’s Under 23 team have been confirmed as Premier League 2 champions for the second consecutive season after a 3-1 victory at Leeds United. Goals from Kayky, Cole Palmer and Liam Delap saw the blues recover from conceding an early goal to keep the title in Manchester. Sitting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newcastle United#The Premier League#Al Saud#American#Championship#Saudi Arabian#Blades#Bbc Sport#Efl#High Court#League One#Sheffield United Ltd#Utb Llc
Daily Mail

Steven Gerrard urges Aston Villa to emulate Leicester and 'punch above their weight' as they aim for trophies and cracking the Premier League top six

Steven Gerrard has urged Aston Villa to follow the example of Leicester as they try to crack the Premier League's top six. Villa face Brendan Rodgers' team at King Power Stadium on Saturday trying to avoid a fifth consecutive defeat – a run of form that persuaded the hierarchy to sack Dean Smith and appoint Gerrard last November.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tottenham held by Brentford to dent top-four hopes

Tottenham’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League suffered another blow as they limped to a disappointing 0-0 draw at Brentford.After Arsenal moved into the Premier League’s top four by beating Manchester United in the lunchtime kick-off, Spurs fluffed their lines with a sub-par performance in west London.They looked devoid of all attacking creativity and for the second successive game they failed to have a shot on target.It could have been even worse as Ivan Toney was denied by the woodwork twice as Brentford almost made it four wins in a row.Tottenham’s front three of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski were again blunted and it looks as if Spurs, who had scored a glut of goals in recent weeks, have been found out.Their top-four hopes remain in their own hands, however, as they still have Arsenal to play at home in a game that is looking like being decisive in the race. Read More Boris Johnson: Time ‘running out’ for PM over Partygate, Sturgeon saysFrench election - live: Latest polls and news
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Newcastle United's turnaround in 2022 incredible, says Alan Shearer

Newcastle United's rise from the Premier League relegation zone to the top half has been "an incredible turnaround", says Magpies legend Alan Shearer. Joelinton's brace and Bruno Guimaraes's strike in a 3-0 win at Norwich on Saturday moved Newcastle up to ninth. The club were 19th when Eddie Howe took...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Premier League Match Report: Leicester City 0 - 0 Aston Villa

Leicester City and Aston Villa played to a 0-0 draw at the King Power on Saturday afternoon. There were only five shots on goal between the two teams and only one that troubled the keeper. Jamie Vardy came on as a substitute but didn’t have a touch in the Villa area. It was very much one of those games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Gabriel Jesus: Man City striker scores four but future at club is uncertain

It is hard to picture the perfect Pep Guardiola player but Gabriel Jesus surely has a shout - and not just after his scintillating solo display against Watford. Hard-working, unselfish and versatile, the Brazilian has often had to wait for his chance in the team - and reports this week suggested he could leave this summer - but he is able to play on the left, right or down the middle when he is picked in attack.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy