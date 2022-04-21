ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A smaller world for Disney? Florida lawmakers revoke special self-governing status

By James Call, Tallahassee Democrat
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After an unprecedented hour and eight-minute disruption by House Democrats, Florida House Republicans steamrolled Democrats protesting a redistricting bill to approve the dissolution of a special taxing district that allows the Walt Disney Co. to self-govern its theme-park area .

The measure now goes to Gov. Ron DeSantis for approval.

Lawmakers voted 70-38 to back the measure while Rep. Travaris L. McCurdy, D-Orlando, led Democrats in chants of "Stop the Black attack," in protest of a just passed redistricting bill that election experts say will eliminate two Black-access Congressional Districts.

The Senate previously approved the measure 23-16 , to repeal the Reedy Creek Improvement District, with Republican St. Petersburg Sen. Jeff Brandes voting with Democrats.

The redistricting protest prevented floor debate on the measure. In a chaotic seven minutes, the House approved new congressional maps and repealed legislation that had enabled Disney to build the world's number one tourism attraction in Florida.

"What you saw is that the Speaker was in a situation that frankly, he couldn't control," said Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa.

"What you saw was an acceleration of the process that we've seen all session long, which is just to move things through. We've never had enough time to debate," said Driskell.

'I let you down': Disney CEO apologizes for 'Don't Say Gay' bill response

SB 4 dissolves Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District on June 1, 2023. The district, created by state law in 1967, exempts 38 miles of land Disney owns from most state and local regulations and allows Disney to collect taxes, follow its own building codes  and provide emergency services for its six theme parks and resorts.

House sponsor Rep. Randy Fine, R-Brevard, said the special district designation provides an unfair competitive advantage over other tourist attractions.

"We provide Disney things that we do not provide to their competitors. And that's fundamentally unfair," said Fine.

"Universal is building a third theme park. We're not going to create the Woody Woodpecker Improvement District. They have to compete with one hand tied behind their backs," said Fine.

Disney is Central Florida’s chief economic engine, a 2019 study by Oxford Economics calculates the company’s 38-mile-long empire of six theme parks, resorts and other enterprises produces $5.8 billion in state tax revenue from $75 billion in economic activity that supports 463,000 jobs

"What is he thinking? He's going to hurt our economy. He's going to hurt tourism. The notion that he's going after all those jobs, shame on him," said Congressman Charlie Crist, a Democratic candidate for governor, Tuesday at the Capitol minutes after Fine filed the proposal.

Disney has declined to comment on the proposal.

Democrats dismissed the GOP's free-market argument as smoke to conceal a Republicans rush to punish an iconic Florida corporation for its political speech.

It took lawmakers two days to produce, debate and adopt the proposal after Gov. Ron DeSantis said he wanted the Legislature to repeal the governing structure Disney employed to create the world's No. 1 tourism attraction on its Florida properties.

“We’ve never spent an hour on this,” said Rep. Joseph Geller, D-Aventura, adding the Republican repeal effort was “disrespectful of the legislative process.”

“They don’t even have a real fiscal or economic analysis. We should not tolerate this,” said Geller.

How DeSantis, Disney got to this point

The entertainment giant became ensnared in a culture war flareup when CEO Bob Chapek vowed to work to repeal the Parental Rights in Education Act – which opponents dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The measure prohibits classroom instruction on sexual and gender identity through third grade and limits to “age- appropriate” materials in later grades with a provision to enable parents to sue for damages if a school is found in violation.

DeSantis immediately slammed Disney as a “woke” corporation repeating “left-wing propaganda.”

Chapek responded with an announcement that Disney would stop contributing to political campaigns because of the controversy.

The company directly contributed $5 million to Florida candidates in 2020, according to state records – but it is hard to see its total influence in campaigns given the number of corporate entities that are part of the Disney family, the plethora of political action committees and their reporting requirements, and the number of candidates.

Six weeks after Chapek’s announcement, lawmakers went into special session and approved SB 4., repealing Reedy Creek and five other special districts for not having complied with a 1997 law to seek recodification.

While lawmakers debated the bill, DeSantis sent out a fundraising letter stating Disney had picked a fight with “the wrong guy” and called for contributions to “fight against the Democratic machine and woke Disney executives.”

“Look, you can’t go on national TV, have press conferences, be on Twitter talking about woke Disney and then come into a committee room and act like this bill and all that are completely connected. I mean, let’s just be real,” said the AFL-CIO's Rich Templin, testifying against the measure during the proposal’s only committee stop.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis addresses a question from the media during a press conference in Jacksonville on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. DeSantis pushed a bill this week punishing Disney in the wake of the company criticizing the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law, demonstrating his political power and willingness to punch back hard against critics. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

Templin represents 40,000 union members working at Disney and Reedy Creek. He describes them as collateral damage in a culture war, a group whose economic future is suddenly at risk.

Democrats charge that DeSantis, and the GOP-led Legislature puts those jobs at risk and threaten to saddle Orange and Osceola counties with billions of dollars in Reedy Creek debt and other obligations to bolster DeSantis’ reelection campaign and possible presidential run.

“It shows the deep selfishness and the deep blind political ambition that this governor has. That he’s willing to do this on the backs of working people is unconscionable,” said Rep. Michelle Rayner, D-Tampa.

Fine and Republicans counter that the Legislature and Disney will have a year to work on the dissolution of Reedy Creek and prevent what the Senate sponsor called the Democrats’ “parade of horribles.”

Fine said that gives Disney more than enough time to “consider how they behave,” and seek recodification of Reedy Creek if they want to retain the “special privileges” Florida has given it.

“This is unhinged authoritarianism. This is about retribution. They are using the power of government to punish anyone who speaks out against them,” said Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando.

James Call is a member of the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jcall@tallahassee.com. Follow on him Twitter: @CallTallahassee

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: A smaller world for Disney? Florida lawmakers revoke special self-governing status

gradations
2d ago

I actually wish Disney would lay everyone off and close the doors. One could only imagine the havoc. People think the pandemic was something to get upset over. How many would be at the unemployment line? What would the hotel industry do? Airlines would have a hay day. Small businesses and auto rental. Shut down for reorganization for the summer.

Leftist R Sheep
2d ago

The GOP will win the midterms in a red wave of historical proportions because of the communist party's radical loonie woke agenda, such as the indoctrination of school children

Justin Sane
2d ago

The only reason DeSantis is attacking Disney is because the said he they will back their transgender, and gay employees. that is the only reason.

Fox News

Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
The Independent

Disney heir comes out as transgender and apologises for not doing more against Don’t Say Gay bill

An heir to the Disney fortune who publicly came out as trans recently has said they should have done more to speak out against Florida‘s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, days after their family pledged $500,000 to the Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest LGBT+ advocacy group.Roy P Disney, who is the great-nephew of Walt Disney and the co-founder of Walt Disney Co, said in an appeal to the advocacy group: “Equality matters deeply to us especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.”Charlee Disney said they came out to their family four years...
SOCIETY
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

The Florida GOP suddenly has a fight on its hands

Fast As You — Well, apparently having millions of dollars stashed in campaign bank accounts and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump aren't enough to clear a path for Senate President Wilton Simpson. Little Ways — In a move sure to churn tales of palace intrigue, U.S. Army...
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

What Will Happen if the Reedy Creek Improvement District is Dissolved at Walt Disney World?

In a special session today, the Florida Senate passed a bill to dissolve certain independent special districts, specifically targeting the Reedy Creek Improvement District of Walt Disney World. The bill is an attempt by Governor Ron DeSantis to remove Disney’s “special privileges” after they took a hard stance against the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

GOP Gov. Larry Hogan attacks Ron DeSantis, calls Florida parental rights bill 'absurd'

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan derided Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill as "absurd" Sunday, saying it would not have been passed in his state. "I didn't really actually see the details of the legislation, but the whole thing seems like a crazy fight," Hogan said. "And now he wants to criticize Disney for expressing how they feel about that bill. I mean, they have every right to. We have a thing called freedom of speech. They can come out and say what they think."
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

