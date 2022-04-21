ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Shooter at South Carolina haunted house thought gun was a prop, police say

By Saleen Martin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LYtcQ_0fGC4yMF00
The Hollywood Wax Museum Entertainment Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Kuvera Partners

A frightened guest who shot a South Carolina haunted house employee Saturday and later told police he believed the gun was a prop has since been charged in the incident.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department posted on Facebook Wednesday morning and said one person, Keal Latrell Brown, has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to the shooting. Brown may face additional charges.

Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said the victim is a 29-year-old man who was treated and released from the hospital.

The incident happened at the Outbreak – Dread the Undead attraction at the Hollywood Wax Museum Entertainment Center , a spokesperson for the company said.

Haunted house safety: Creator of extreme haunted house with 40-page waiver responds to outrage

In the Facebook post, police said they spoke to the victim, witnesses and Brown in addition to viewing video surveillance of the incident.

They said Brown entered the haunted house with other people, and multiple people in the group were scared of the victim, who was working in the zombie attraction. One person in the group fell to the ground and a gun slid back and hit Brown in the foot.

Police said Brown told them he thought the gun was a prop when he picked it up and fired twice, hitting the employee once in the shoulder.

The reason for the delinquency charge, police said, is because Brown knowingly gave the gun to a minor.

Police are investigating to figure out who brought the gun.

More haunted house injuries: When haunted house visits go from 'boo' to sue, the house usually wins

The company that runs the attraction said they have no comments on the shooting.

"Our attractions, like the many others in beautiful Myrtle Beach, are here for visitors to enjoy and to make fun memories," the spokesperson wrote in an email to USA TODAY. "That is what drives us, and it will continue to be our pleasure to welcome our guests as we heal from this unfortunate experience."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shooter at South Carolina haunted house thought gun was a prop, police say

Comments / 1

Related
PennLive.com

Suspect in South Carolina mall shooting released on $25,000 bond

Saturday’s South Carolina mall shooting made national headlines and with good reason. Fourteen people were injured, including nine who reportedly suffered gunshot wounds. So, considering that, it might surprise some to learn that the suspect has already been released. The Columbia Police Department said on Twitter that Jewayne Price,...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Hollywood, SC
State
South Carolina State
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Haunted House#Shooting#Police
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Homeowner finds large bag of meth in front yard

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A homeowner called Lynnwood police after he found a strange package in his front yard Tuesday that turned out to be a bag of drugs. The man at the home in the 3300 block of 177th Place South told police that when he got home, he saw what he described as a “bag of crystals” wrapped in plastic sitting in his front yard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

450K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy