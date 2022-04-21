ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Appleton Health Department closing COVID testing site

whby.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPPLETON, Wis–Appleton is closing its community COVID-19 testing site on...

www.whby.com

Comments / 0

Related
WISN

Of 17 people sickened after Waukesha prom, 1 diagnosed with norovirus

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The number of people who felt sick after the Waukesha North High School prom is now at 17. One person tested positive for norovirus. A Waukesha County Health Department spokeswoman told WISN 12 the timing of some people's symptoms does not fit criteria to be associated with the prom on April 9.
WAUKESHA, WI
WAND TV

Carle closing some drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites Monday

(WAND) - Carle drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will be closing at several locations following several weeks of steady decline in usage. Carle will close the following locations to redirect staff to areas of more critical need Monday, March 28:. Champaign. Danville. Mattoon. Olney. People in the Champaign-Urbana region can still...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
UPMATTERS

Car bulldozes into gas pumps at Wisconsin Kwik Trip

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kwik Trip in central Wisconsin had some serious damage after a car drove a little too close to the gas pumps. The Kwik Trip reportedly located on North Central Avenue in Marshfield had a recent crash involving a vehicle and one of its gas pumps. There was debris flung feet from the scene of the crash.
MARSHFIELD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Appleton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
Appleton, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
Appleton, WI
Health
CBS News

Wisconsin couple electrocuted while using dangerous art method popular on social media

Two people found dead in Marathon County, Wisconsin earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff's officials. Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood and has gained popularity on social media sites like TikTok.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for April 21, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
WSAW

‘Diagnosed with Debt’ in Wisconsin

(WSAW) - The primary reason people fall into bankruptcy in America, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, is the strain of medical debt. Credit health data the Urban Institute collected during the pandemic shows just how much debt in collections people owe around the country. Looking at a representative snapshot of those data from August of 2021, the data show that about 12% of Wisconsinites have medical debt in collections. The typical amount people owe is about $922.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Brown County closing COVID-19 testing site at fairgrounds

DE PERE (WLUK) -- Brown County's community COVID-19 testing site will shut down at the end of the month. The last day for site at the county fairgrounds in De Pere will be April 30, county health officials said Friday. "At this time, we are confident that the existing COVID-19...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Waukegan roofing company faces $360K in fines after feds say workers were exposed to ‘deadly fall hazards’

A Waukegan-based roofing company with a history of violating federal safety standards has been cited again by OSHA for “exposing workers to deadly fall hazards,” federal officials said. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said on Tuesday that Joshua Herion, the owner of ECS Roofing Professionals, is facing proposed penalties […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

A baby’s death, missing suspects, $500 bond: Dane County set the lowest bar for release in Wisconsin in a reckless homicide charge

MADISON, Wis. — The headline in late 2020 came and went quietly: a young Dane County couple, a boyfriend charged with reckless homicide and a mother with child neglect in her baby’s death at just 7 weeks old. In the months after the death in May, Arkeem Ashley, 26, and Esthefania Martinez, 22, had largely cooperated with the police investigation....
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

No Mow May creates buzz across Wisconsin

VERONA, Wis. — It’s a movement that’s taking hold across Wisconsin. As the greenery starts to emerge around the state this spring, some folks are content to let it grow. And grow. And grow. No Mow May is a practice that got attention across the nation when it started in Appleton in 2020. Residents were allowed to simply let their...
VERONA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-94 traffic enforcement: Wisconsin State Patrol leads detail April 22

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - Drivers beware. The Wisconsin State Patrol in cooperation with the Kenosha and Racine County sheriff's departments will be working a traffic enforcement detail on Friday, April 22. A news release says the detail will be conducted along I-94 between the Illinois State Line in Kenosha and...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy