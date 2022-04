The fourth game in the first-round series between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz is set for Saturday afternoon. The Jazz took Game 1, but Dallas bounced back with two straight victories in order to take a 2-1 lead heading into Game 4. Dallas' success in Games 2 and 3 was especially impressive considering it was without All-Star guard Luka Doncic due to a calf strain. The good news for Dallas -- and bad news for Utah -- is that Doncic is expected to return to action for Game 4. Doncic's return will obviously be a big boost for the Mavericks, and it could prove to be a major difference-maker in the series.

