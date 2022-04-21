ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Stephen Curry calls the $44 million extension he signed before he became MVP 'the most favorable' contract in NBA history

By Scott Davis
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTLj0_0fGC4pPi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09IlJW_0fGC4pPi00
Stephen Curry.

Jed Jacobsohn/AP Images

  • Stephen Curry called the 4-year, $44 million extension he signed in 2012 "the most favorable" in NBA history.
  • Curry's extension made him extremely underpaid when he turned into an MVP and allowed the Warriors to build a super-team.
  • Curry said he always told himself to be grateful for that money rather than ruing what he could have made.

Stephen Curry is well aware that the Golden State Warriors wouldn't have built a dynasty without him and his team-friendly extension.

In 2012, Curry, then 24 and entering his fourth season, signed a four-year, $44 million extension with the Warriors.

At the time, Curry was battling ankle injuries, having played just 26 games during the 2011-12 season. There were questions about how he would fare as he got older, and some even viewed the commitment as risky.

That deal ended up one of the biggest steals in NBA history when Curry blossomed into an MVP, winning the award in 2015 and 2016 while the Warriors made back-to-back Finals, winning the championship in 2015.

Speaking on "The Draymond Green Show," Curry called that extension "maybe the most favorable in NBA history," while laughing.

Green added: "A year later it was the worst deal in pro sports history. One year later. The absolute worst deal in professional sports — on your behalf. On the Warriors' behalf, the best deal."

Curry's extension — as Green noted — paved the way for the Warriors to build a super-team. They extended Klay Thompson and re-signed Draymond Green, with Curry's cap-friendly deal saving them from having to make difficult financial choices with their best players.

When the NBA's salary cap exploded in 2016, the Warriors then had cap space to sign Kevin Durant outright, adding an MVP-caliber player to a team that had just won 73 games. All because their MVP was making $11 million per season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CmsG9_0fGC4pPi00
Stephen Curry.

Jed Jacobsohn/AP Images

On the podcast, Curry and Green noted that while $44 million is a tremendous sum, once Curry broke out, it was about half of what he could have been making. Curry told Green that he established a mindset of being grateful for the money he was earning rather than ruing what he could have made.

"I tried to set that foundation for my mindset right then and there and never re-negotiate with myself afterwards, never second-guess, never come back to that moment, like, 'I shoulda, coulda, woulda.' Because that's not how life works," Curry said.

Curry said he got added perspective when he looked at the NBA career of his father, Dell.

"Let's keep perspective here: $44 million over four years. More money than my pops had ever made in the league, because I had been around the league for 16 years watching my dad play," he said. "I know how far the league has grown [since] when he played. That's good money. Support my family. Got a lot of security. I just wanna be healthy. Let's just focus on that, not what you're leaving on the table."

Curry has come a long way since that team-friendly deal. In 2017, he signed a five-year, $201 million contract. And this past off-season, he signed a four-year, $215 million extension, making him the first, and so far, only, player to sign back-to-back $200 million deals . According to Spotrac , Curry will make nearly $60 million in 2025-26, when he is 37.

Curry told Green that his first extension and the ensuing events are something he'll always be "grateful" for.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 83

Liberty Valence
1d ago

The league needs more men like Curry. Its the same thing Tom Brady did in New England. He could have left years ago and made tons. Or he could have demanded more from new England but he sacrificed the money for the rings. They were able to go and get anybody he wanted to help win.

Reply(8)
23
YouCan’tBeSerious
1d ago

Stephen Curry, is a gentleman with class and professionalism. He’s one of my favorite NBA players and must see TV, when the Golden State Warriors are playing.

Reply(1)
10
Marshall Tucker
1d ago

steph curry is going to go down as the greatest player of all time in my eyes! he is definitely a better player,person,team-mate then anyone else in the NBA at this time. he is all about his team, his family, the fans, and his family, he's not all out partying like LeBron and hardon and everyone else, he's definitely my favorite player of all time

Reply(9)
9
Related
FanSided

Shaq named his price, now the Lakers have to pay up

When it comes to potentially coaching the Los Angeles Lakers, Shaquille O’Neal named his price. After finishing the 2021-22 season 11th-place in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers opted to fire head coach Frank Vogel. With the Lakers in need of a new coach, what if they were to call a certain team legend and Hall of Famer?
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Fans Are Calling For 1 NBA Player To Be Suspended After Cheap Shot

On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz took the floor for the third game in their Western Conference playoff series. Once again, the Mavericks stepped on the court without their best player. Luka Doncic continues to recover from an injury he suffered in the final regular season game, but should be back at some point during the series.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

NBA World Is Shocked By Kevin Durant Tonight

The NBA world can’t seem to believe what it’s seeing from the Brooklyn Nets superstar on Wednesday evening. Durant, arguably the best player in the world, has been frustrated by the Celtics’ pressure defense in Game 2 of the first round series. The Nets superstar has turned the ball over five times, while making just four shots from the field.
BOSTON, MA
AOL Corp

Magic Johnson reveals advice from Michael Jordan after HIV diagnosis: 'I don’t think I've ever told anybody this'

Earvin “Magic” Johnson joined Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday and spoke about his new Apple TV+ docuseries, They Call Me Magic. In particular, at one point, he spoke about his return to the NBA in early 1996 after nearly five years away due to his HIV diagnosis. In his second game back, Johnson’s Los Angeles Lakers played the soon-to-be world champion Chicago Bulls, which was stacked with a roster consisting of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Stop Laughing At What Charles Barkley Said: “When A Guy Is Banging You, You Spin Off Of Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba History#Mvp#Ap#The Golden State Warriors
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal And Kenny Smith Had Tense Exchange On Inside The NBA: "If You Try To Be Funny On TV, I'm Gonna Show You Funny. I'm Gonna Put These Paws On You."

The Inside the NBA crew more often than not gives us some hilarious segments. Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith are four of the most entertaining NBA personalities and their show is one of the most beloved by the community. They're constantly roasting each other, but sometimes,...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Nikola Jokic’s stern message ahead of Nuggets’ last stand vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors

Things aren’t looking good for the Denver Nuggets after their third straight loss to the Golden State Warriors in their first-round series of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Even a return home wasn’t enough to get the Nuggets back into the winning column, and they are now staring elimination in the face against a Warriors team that’s trying to stake its claim as the new championship favorite.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

A Favorite Has Emerged For The Lakers Coaching Job

The Los Angeles Lakers have a long to-do list over the offseason and getting a new head coach is at the top of it. The Lakers let go of former head coach Frank Vogel a little over a week ago after they collapsed down the stretch. They looked to be a lock for a spot in the play-in tournament before finishing with a 33-49 record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Donovan Mitchell Blasted By NBA Twitter After Rudy Gobert Diss

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz were favored to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs, mainly because Luka Doncic is currently injured. Of course, with Doncic, the Mavs would be the favorites to take this matchup home, especially since the Jazz are known to be chokers once they hit the playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
Insider

Insider

367K+
Followers
26K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy