ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Former VCU star player Chris Cheeks dead at 54

By Lane Casadonte
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tmqRJ_0fGC48z400

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chris Cheeks, the former player and assistant coach at VCU and several other schools, passed away of an apparent heart attack, sources have told CBS 6 sports.

Cheeks played just two years for the Rams, from 1987-1989, but packed a career’s worth of highlights in those two seasons. His 42 points against Old Dominion in 1989 are the second most in a single game in VCU history and his 667 total points that season are the third most ever scored by a Ram in one year. Cheeks averaged just over 20 points and nearly 5 rebounds per game in his VCU career. He is one of just two players in school history to average over 20 points per game in their career.

Cheeks 23.8 points per game as a senior is the third highest mark in VCU history and the most of any Ram since 1970. He also earned Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors in 1988 after he averaged 17.3 points and led the Rams to a 23-12 record and the third round of the Postseason NIT. He was also named to the Sun Belt All-Tournament Team that season.

After his playing career, Cheeks was an assistant coach at several schools, including VCU under Sonny Smith and Mac McCarthy, during which the Rams won both the CAA regular season and tournament championships. He also made stops at Western Kentucky, Delaware, Charlotte, West Virginia, and Georgia State.

Cheeks is survived by his wife Mona, and three children: Christopher Jr, Brandon and Lauren. He was 54.

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Basketball
Richmond, VA
Basketball
State
West Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Sports
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
The Spun

Former NFL Linebacker Dead At 82

Former Houston Oilers linebacker Garland Boyette passed away in Houston on Tuesday, per the Houston Chronicle. Boyette, along with Kansas City’s Willie Lanier, was the first Black player in professional football history to start at the linebacker position. Boyette was born and raised in Orange, Texas before beginning his...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Smith
Person
Brandon Belt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan basketball F Brandon Johns reveals transfer destination

A prominent Michigan basketball player is on the move. Former Wolverines forward Brandon Johns Jr., who came to Ann Arbor despite being a four-star from East Lansing, never quite solidified his status as a star player for the maize and blue. He excelled when coming off the bench for two years, taking over for Isaiah Livers either in spot duty or when Livers was injured. But he got his turn as a starter in 2021-22, his fourth year with the program, but ultimately was supplanted by freshman Moussa Diabate.
EAST LANSING, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Pitcher tackles hitter after home run in wild video

A junior college baseball game in Texas was suspended on Wednesday after a pitcher tackled an opposing player who had just hit a home run off of him. North Central Texas College’s Josh Phillips hit a go-ahead homer in the top of the sixth inning. As he was rounding third base, Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward sprinted toward him and violently speared him. The hit caused Phillips’ helmet to fly off his head. You can see the video below:
BASEBALL
NBC Sports

Former Clippers standout Freeman Williams dies

At Portland State, Freeman Williams scored the second-most points in Division I college basketball history (behind only LSU’s Pete Maravich). Williams later played Duck Johnson in “White Men Can’t Jump.”. Between, Williams had a nice NBA career. Williams, who had an eclectic and distinguished basketball experience, died...
PORTLAND, OR
The Spun

Punishment Announced For College Pitcher Who Tackled Hitter

Earlier this week, a college baseball game turned ugly when a pitcher tackled an opposing player after he hit a home run. In the top of the sixth inning of an NJCAA game between North Central Texas College and Weatherford, Josh Phillips of NCTC hit a go-ahead home run. As he rounded the bases, Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward charged from the mound and tackled Phillips.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vcu#Charlotte#Sun Belt Conference#Old Dominion#Second Team#Caa#Georgia State
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
The Spun

Miami Basketball Lands Top Transfer From Kansas State

The top available player in the transfer portal has announced where he’ll play college basketball next season. Former Kansas State guard Nijel Pack told ESPN that he’s heading to Miami. Pack had an excellent 2021-22 season, averaging 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He entered...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Georgia Changing Its Jerseys: College Football World Reacts

The defending champions will be sporting new uniforms this season. On Thursday, Georgia’s football team officially announced that it’s bringing back the block numbers for its jerseys. In the Bulldogs’ announcement video, Georgia legend David Pollack came out of a portal with the new uniform on. This...
ATLANTA, GA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy