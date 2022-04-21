ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Our Favorite Flea Market Furniture Ideas

By Kaylei Fear
BHG
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHead to your local flea market to discover vintage sofas, chairs, tables, and more to outfit your home. Flea market furniture pieces present the perfect opportunity to get creative when it comes to decorating. Here are our favorite ideas for flea market furniture you can incorporate into every room in your...

www.bhg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
SHOPPING
BHG

Amazon Has So Many Outdoor Furniture Options for Under $250—Here Are Our 10 Favorite Picks

There's a lot to consider when shopping for outdoor furniture, including the climate you live in, the size of your space, your entertainment needs, and your personal decor style. But one surprising element that doesn't have to hinder your patio shopping experience is the price. Outdoor furniture and decor can cost thousands of dollars, but Amazon has so many affordable options to choose from—that's why we rounded up our 10 favorite picks under $250.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flea Markets#Bedroom Furniture#Dresser
Apartment Therapy

The Surprising Place to Shop for Vintage Home Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Want to dip a toe into the world of vintage shopping, but not quite ready to take a full dive? Turns out, there’s a big-name brand with a little-known vintage shop that boasts all the fun finds you’re on the hunt for. Urban Outfitters has been quietly adding vintage pieces to their home section, sprinkling in stylish pre-loved items like matching cup and saucer sets to whimsical candles with reusable holders. Act fast because many of these pieces are one of a kind and won’t be available for long! Also, keep in mind that there may be slight imperfections from prior use.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
SheKnows

12 Amazon Home Décor Finds That Are Surprisingly Chic

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to curating a dream home, you might think that you have to save up a small fortune to shop at places like Pottery Barn, Crate & Barrel, Anthropologie, and West Elm. While we’re admittedly huge fans of all four retailers, we’re also keen on the convenience of Amazon. And, to the surprise of many, the mega online retailer is home to some pretty chic decor pieces, including furniture, rugs, wall art, and more. Although each of those categories is worth perusing on Amazon, today we’re here to focus on the smaller, statement-making room accents. Think: picture frames, mirrors, lamps, pillows, and more. Whether your goal is to finally have a place to toss your keys when you walk in the door or to achieve the perfectly-lit reading nook; to add a modern accent to your vanity or embark on stocking the most stylish bar cart, ahead, you’ll find TK Amazon home decor finds you’ll be tempted to add to your cart. Our advice? Do it. The prices are hard to beat and the reviews make it easy to determine which items actually trout impressive quality. Best of all, many of the items can be purchased with Amazon Prime, which means you won’t have to face never-ending shipping delays before they arrive on your front step. Need we say more?
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $7 Thrifted Cabinet Gets a Gorgeous Floral-Themed New Look for $200

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are some nearly-perfect treasures to be found at thrift stores, but there are lots more pieces that need a little extra love and attention to become something great. This cabinet, found by DIYer Hana Sethi (@hanashappyhome), is a prime example. When Hana found it, one of its knobs was broken, its hinges were rusted, and the orangey color of its laminate finish wasn’t doing it any favors. Not to mention, it looked to Hana like it was a wall-mounted cabinet for a bathroom rather than a free-standing furniture piece. But at only $7 at Value Village, it was a steal. “The moment I saw it at the thrift store, I knew it could be something really special,” Hana says.
SHOPPING
PopSugar

Pottery Barn Has Seriously Great Sofas — Shop Our Favorites

Buying a new sofa is rarely ever simple, especially if you're doing it online. While we know the hardships of distinguishing the quality and comfort of furniture through a screen, a manageable way to narrow down the process is by shopping from a brand you trust. For us, Pottery Barn has always been ole reliable. Known for its traditional designs, exceptional quality, and endless customization options, the brand almost always results in a satisfying experience.
SHOPPING
The Daily South

Painted Kitchen Cabinets Are Making a Comeback—Here Are Our Favorite Colors To Try Now

Looking to add some pop and personality to your kitchen? Then, open the door to the idea of enhancing your space with painted cabinets. While this trend originally harkens back to the mid-1990s, colored cabinets are suddenly making a resurgence in the hub of the home. "In recent years, as we took refuse in our homes from the COVID crisis, colorful kitchens began trending again in earnest," says Dennese Guadeloupe-Rojas, an interior designer in Silver Spring, Maryland. "The right designer color on kitchen cabinets adds a dimension of sophistication and charm to this 'family' room."
SILVER SPRING, MD
Apartment Therapy

Lemieux et Cie Has Launched an Eco-Minded, Stylish Outdoor Textile Collection

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s time to ready your patio, yard, or sliver of outside space for outdoor entertaining season, and the options these days for stylish, durable furniture and furnishings abound. If you’re a fan of Christiane Lemieux’s artful aesthetic that references iconic European ateliers mixed with modern design touches and heirloom materials, then you’re in for an outdoor treat. On the heels of her brand’s direct-to-customer website launch earlier this month, Lemieux’s Lemieux et Cie has debuted an outdoor textile collection this week, and it’ll bring a dose of sophisticated color and graphic pattern to your outdoor oasis — no matter how big or small.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

Gabion Wall Inspiration and Ideas for Homeowners

Transform your yard with a gabion wall. Let these examples inspire you to create a masterpiece. This gabion wall by @marl_pits_garden_centre fronts a beautiful raised planter, backed by an attractive wood fence. The large river rock filler gives the wall a softer edge, and the gabion cages created a wall without using mortar. Gabion walls are great for planter areas like this because excess water can flow right through, providing proper drainage to the plants.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy