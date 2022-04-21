ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

ROTTING CHRIST Recruits BORKNAGAR Vocalist For New Song "Holy Mountain"

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRotting Christ and Borknagar will hit the road starting tonight for the Devastation On The Nation tour. Ahead of the first show in California, Rotting Christ is now streaming a new single "Holy Mountain" featuring Borknagar vocalist Lars Nedland. If you're into either one of these bands, or just love that...

metalinjection.net

