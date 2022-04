Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu faces world No 1 Iga Swiatek for the first time at professional level as the tour’s youngest active major champions meet in the quarter-finals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart today. The British No 1 dug deep to win 6-0 2-6 6-1 against Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch, who is ranked 118th, in the last 16 to set up the clash with Swiatek. Victory against Korpatsch was the first time Raducanu had won back-to-back games in 2022, after overcoming Storm Sanders in round one.Meanwhile, today’s opponent, Swiatek, booked her spot in her sixth quarter-final...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO