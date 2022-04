Ever since fans were first introduced to the Bridgerton family in late 2020, the Regency era has made its way into the 21st century. From Bridgerton-themed tea parties to a Bridgerton ball experience that’s happening in Los Angeles, Montreal, Washington, D.C., and now Chicago, fully immersing yourself in the world of Bridgerton has never been easier — and, according to all the viral TikToks of the ball, so ‘Gram-worthy. So, when my presence was requested at the social event of the season, I went to the Bridgerton ball experience dressed in my best Regencycore gown, ready for an unforgettable evening transported to the ton.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO