KSHB wants to know your questions about the 2023 NFL Draft

For Kansas City Chiefs fans, next week’s 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas presents an opportunity to restock the team’s roster.

For Kansas Citians, the completion of next week’s draft will put the Kansas City region on the clock as the host of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Preparations for the 2023 NFL Draft, which will be held outside of Union Station and the Liberty Memorial at the National World War I Museum and Memorial, are well underway.

But what should Kansas Citians expect?

What questions do you have for how the city will host next year’s draft?

Loading…

—