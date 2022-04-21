ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edward Snowden

Smashed Guardian hard drives feature in British Library exhibition

By Harriet Sherwood Arts and culture correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PypXV_0fGC283U00
Fragments from the hard drives that held secret National Security Agency files leaked to the Guardian.

Computer hard drives that were smashed up by Guardian executives to avoid handing over leaked classified documents to the government are on public display in a new exhibition about the media and society over the past 500 years.

Breaking the News, which opens at the British Library on Friday, raises challenging questions for historians, social commentators and news gatherers as well as the wider population who learn about events through mainstream and social media.

Drawing on archive material held by the library, including 450m pages from newspapers from 1619 to the present day, the exhibition highlights issues of truth and trust in the media, censorship and suppression, ethics, distortion and partisanship.

Luke McKernan, the lead curator of the exhibition, said: “There has never been a time when news has been so hotly debated, so sought after and so diverse in its forms. Each story in the exhibition tells us something different about why the news matters.”

The exhibition, which has taken four years to put together, examined “the forces that drive news; the inter-relationship between those providing and those consuming news; fake news, ‘alternative facts’ and what is truth,” he added.

“It doesn’t answer questions about these issues; rather it comes up with more questions.”

The exhibition is arranged thematically rather than chronologically. The Guardian’s hard drives, destroyed by angle grinders and drills while watched by two technicians from GCHQ, the government spy agency, are in a section on public interest.

The documents in question came from Edward Snowden, a National Security Agency contractor, in 2013 as part of the biggest ever leak of western intelligence. The Guardian destroyed the computers after the government explicitly threatened the paper with an injunction to return the material, citing national and international security. The paper argued its revelations of surveillance and breaches of privacy were in the public interest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0reE83_0fGC283U00

A section on “Disaster” includes footage of furious and distressed residents of Grenfell Tower and its neighbouring homes, accusing journalists of failing to report residents’ warnings that the building was unsafe.

“You only come when we die,” says one person in the aftermath of the 2017 fire that killed 72 people and destroyed the 24-storey block of flats in west London.

“Conflict” includes the BBC Home Service broadcast on 6 June 1944, in which details of the D-day landings were released to the public, and the war correspondent Marie Colvin’s emotional report for Channel 4 News on the Syrian government’s bombing of Homs in 2012. Colvin was killed the next day.

A section called “Chaos” draws a link between the English civil war in the 1640s and recent reporting of the Brexit campaign. “Both happened at times when new types of media were emerging and old models of control collapsed, resulting in division and chaos,” says the explanatory board.

Partisanship in the media is illustrated by contrasting front page reports of the anti-fascist Battle of Cable Street in 1936. The Daily Worker, then the paper of the Communist party, headlined its coverage: “East London routs the Fascists”. The Blackshirt, the paper of the British Union of Fascists, hailed a victory against the “Red Mob”.

The exhibition also looks at the media and the public’s unwavering interest in crime and celebrity, the power of language, satire, and issues around verification.

The oldest item on display is the earliest surviving printed news report, on the Battle of Flodden in 1513. The most recent is a live feed of trending news stories at this moment, whenever that is.

The British Library is partnering with about 50 libraries around the UK that will display material from the London exhibition alongside locally sourced material.

Samira Ahmed, the chair of a panel that advised on the exhibition, said it showed “how news has always connected us as citizens, from Tudor times to the present. It shows how confronting the truth, sometimes in the face of official censorship and control, is so valuable.”

Breaking the News is at the British Library in St Pancras, London, until 22 August.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Antony Gormley: ‘I’m inviting people to explore the conditions of their own living’

Antony Gormley has hurt his knee, which is a pain in more ways than one. He’s due in Italy in a few days’ time, to install the second of two new shows, and time is too short to be hopping around on crutches. His office is up a flight of external stairs, which are made of metal and get slippery in the rain, so he won’t be coming down again today. Though his assistant apologises that the huge warehouse studio complex downstairs is empty, it doesn’t appear so. Large metal figures, wrapped in plastic, hang from the beams like giant, conceptual bats. In a side room, specialist packers are constructing crates round other pieces, which are about to be shipped off here, there and everywhere. Outside, a couple of cast-iron figures stand in the drizzle, gathering the rust that will be part of their personality when they are sent out into the world. Isn’t there a risk they’ll get stolen? Gormley laughs, and points out that thieves would have to come with some serious heavy-lifting equipment.
CELEBRITIES
TheConversationCanada

Contemporary Muslim artists continue to adapt Islamic patterns to challenge ideas about fixed culture

What is culture? In today’s globalized world, we are familiar with seeing various cultural objects and ornamentation outside of their original location or context. If culture is not fixed and bound to a particular location, how does culture move and transform? Ornamentation in Islamic art — patterned decoration or embellishment seen on objects or in architecture — is a great example of such movement of culture that can now be found across the world. Throughout the centuries, Islamic geometric patterns and arabesque (Islimi) designs — otherwise known as biomorphic, floral patterns — have moved from east to west. These patterns have been built...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Library
Mental_Floss

9 Fascinating Items That Went Down With 'Titanic'

When the Titanic sank to the floor of the North Atlantic just a few days into its maiden voyage, it took with it thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of sacks of mail (comprising 7 million pieces of correspondence), cargo ranging from Tiffany & Co. china to bales of rubber—and a number of interesting items belonging to its passengers, including priceless manuscripts, rare art, jewelry, and reels of film.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists May Have Just Uncovered The Burial Sites Of Dozens Of Ancient British Kings

These 65 graves mostly date from the fifth and sixth centuries C.E., the period of the mythical King Arthur — and one of these graves may actually be his. Archaeologists have long grappled with a historical mystery: the strange absence of British kings’ graves from post-Roman Britain. Now, new research suggests that up to 65 royal graves from the fifth and sixth centuries have been hiding in plain sight, largely unadorned and tucked within regular cemeteries.
SCIENCE
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samira Ahmed
Person
Edward Snowden
Person
Marie Colvin
Daily Mail

Ancient Roman bust of a woman unearthed alongside those of 'her husband and child' in HS2 dig is cleaned to reveal remarkable new details such as tear ducts, curved lips and an intricate hairstyle

Three Ancient Roman busts that were found under the site of a Norman church in Stoke Mandeville, Buckinghamshire, are being cleaned up to reveal their delicate facial features. Archaeologists for the HS2 railway uncovered the three stone busts beneath the ruins of the old St Mary's church, which was demolished...
SCIENCE
InsideHook

Archaeologists Are Discovering New Details of Vikings’ Time in Britain

Delve deeply enough into the history of Britain and eventually, you’ll encounter Vikings. Thomas Williams’s book about the period, titled Viking Britain: A History, is an invaluable guide to this particular aspect of history. And if you watched the recent film The Dig, you may well have a sense of the thrill that can come from unearthing a previously-unimaginable part of the past.
SCIENCE
ARTnews

The Louvre Has Blocked a Record $26.8M Sale of a Chardin So It Can Buy the Painting

Click here to read the full article. Last week, Jean Siméon Chardin’s Basket of Wild Strawberries (1761) sold at an Artcurial auction to New York art dealer Adam Williams for $26.8 million—a record for the artist. That is, until the Louvre decided it wanted the painting. Though the museum lacked the sufficient funds to purchase the painting during the auction, it has since blocked the sale on the grounds that it is a national treasure, thanks to French law. It is, after all, Chardin’s only depiction of strawberries. Once a piece has been declared a national treasure in France, the state can block...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Ancient Artifact Pulled From Christie’s Auction After Archaeologist Claims Suspect ‘Provenance’

Click here to read the full article. An artifact scheduled to be auctioned during an antiquities sale in New York at Christie’s next month has been withdrawn after an expert flagged two lots linked to dealers of of looted antiquities. Christos Tsirogiannis, an archaeologist and researcher at University of Aarhus in Denmark raised questions over the ownership records of a Greek vase and a Roman helmet, dating back to 450 B.C. and late 2nd-early 3rd century A.D., respectively. The vase has been withdrawn from the sale, while the copper helmet is expected to hit the auction block during Christie’s New York Classic...
MUSEUMS
allthatsinteresting.com

Mysteries behind painted skeletons at "the oldest city in the world" unlocked, evidence of giant prehistoric camels discovered, rare Revolutionary War medal brought to auction.

Researchers Uncover The Bizarre Burial Rituals Of Çatalhöyük, “The Oldest City In The World”. No one knows why, after prospering in present-day Turkey for 1,400 years, the city of Çatalhöyük was quickly abandoned in 5700 B.C.E. Some experts believe that this once-egalitarian community descended into widespread violence as agriculture developed and social stratification set in. And archaeologists may have just uncovered some of the grim funerary rituals used to bury both the victims of that violence as well as countless others who perished at Çatalhöyük over the course of more than a millennium.
SCIENCE
ARTnews

A Mysterious Sarcophagus Discovered Beneath Notre-Dame Will Soon Be Opened

Click here to read the full article. A sarcophagus made of lead discovered in the depths of the Notre-Dame Cathedral among an ancient graveyard will soon be opened, French archaeologists said Thursday. The sarcophagus was found laying amid several tombs “of remarkable scientific quality” 65 feet below the central spot where the transept crosses the 12th century Gothic church’s nave, France’s Culture Minister, said last month. The discoveries were made during excavation work in anticipation of the reconstruction of the church’s iconic spire, which collapsed in a shocking 2019 fire. The team of archaeologists were present in the church to ensure the...
RELIGION
LiveScience

Ancient 'curse tablet' may show earliest Hebrew name of God

Archaeologists working in the West Bank say they’ve discovered a tiny "curse tablet," barely larger than a postage stamp, inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew that call on God to curse an individual who breaks their word. While the dating hasn't been verified and the...
RELIGION
The Guardian

The Guardian

246K+
Followers
65K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy