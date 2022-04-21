ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Natchitoches Police investigate vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon

natchitochesparishjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 20, 2022 around 4:45 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 1000 block of University Parkway in reference to a vehicle crashing into an apartment complex. Upon officers arrival they...

natchitochesparishjournal.com

