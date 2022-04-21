Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denise Hampton one of 34 amazing women graduate of the Fall 2022 Christian Women’s Job Corps of TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Diversity, equity, and inclusion are what the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler is all aboutTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This Town in Texas Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensTyler, TX
The $179 million Smith County Courthouse Bond passed with 53.73 percent of the voteTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Related
KLTV
Meals on Wheels East Texas launches Santas for Seniors program
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Meals on Wheels East Texas is making the season of giving count with their annual Santas for Seniors program. The drive is a way to involve the community in blessing their over 2,500 clients with a special gift for Christmas. Executive Director of Meals on Wheels,...
KLTV
City of Jacksonville moves forward with converting golf course clubhouse into new civic center
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Jacksonville is planning for a new civic center. After approval from voters, the construction will be paid for by a hotel tax increase. The former Cherokee Ranch Golf Course Clubhouse will be transformed into the new Jacksonville Civic Center. Jacksonville residents voted in...
KLTV
Bridge on Green Street in Longview hit for third time this month
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One of the Green Street bridges in Longview has claimed another victim. About 2:30 Tuesday afternoon the railroad overpass at Green and Nelson was hit by a box truck. This time the driver was able to back out and park nearby out of traffic. Longview Police...
KLTV
Carthage Bulldogs Head Coach Scott Surratt on playoff game at Texas High
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage Bulldogs will be taking on Van Alstyne this week in the area playoff. Head Coach Scott Surratt, who previously coached at Texas High, spoke out about his return. He said, “Yeah, you know, I coached at Texas High for eight years and you know,...
KLTV
Rusk duo accused of robbing man outside Nacogdoches County store
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two men from have been arrested after the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said they robbed a man outside a business in Douglass Monday. The sheriff’s office said Kadarius Martez Neal, 27, and Daron Latray Neal, 24, both of Rusk, were booked into the county...
KLTV
Christmas lights going up on the square in downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s time to deck the halls and the square in Tyler. The City of Tyler contracted ETX Lawn and Order to put up Christmas lights on the downtown square. Crews started putting up lights Wednesday and expect to be done next week. A live Christmas...
KLTV
Longview nonprofit extends hours on nights when temperatures dip near freezing
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - As the weather gets colder, a nonprofit in East Texas wants to expand its efforts to help the community. One Love Longview is opening their doors beyond normal hours this week as temperatures dip to near-freezing. Amanda Veasy is the executive director at One Love Longview...
KLTV
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The mother of a man accused of murdering a Joaquin woman claims her son did so as a Satanic sacrifice. According to the affidavit, Sarah Hopson, 36, died via blunt force trauma to the head at the hands of Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin. An investigator with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of Hopson’s death at about 5 p.m. on Sunday after two deputies had arrived on-scene to conduct a wellness check. The check was conducted after two individuals, Allen Price and Teresa Louviere, came to the sheriff’s office claiming “Ethan Myers had done something to Sarah Hopson.” The two explained that Hopson and and Myers had stayed with them overnight at the residence on Country Road 3635 and that, prior to going to the sheriff’s office, Myers had begun acting strange the next morning. They said they had not seen Hopson since the night before. Louviere and Price also said Myers fled their residence and appeared to have blood on him, thus sparking their concern for Hopson’s safety.
KLTV
Timpson City Council holds memorial for fellow councilman
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Timpson City Council members met for their monthly meeting on Nov. 15, but tragedy had their numbers short a member after sitting councilman Kenneth Walker died in a crash late October. His family and friends were among the audience as council members retired is plaque and...
KLTV
Beckville, Joaquin clash in final 2022 Red Zone Game of the Week
Exterminator Brandon Ryan says people should act quickly if they suspect there are animals living inside the walls or attic of their home. TJC planetarium director says NASA's latest launch first step to putting humans back on moon. Updated: 5 hours ago. The rocket launched after midnight Wednesday. KLTV, 5...
KLTV
Ben Wheeler VFD splits from board, causing bank accounts to freeze
BEN WHEELER, Texas (KLTV) - After a rift between the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department and its Board of Directors, accounts were frozen Tuesday leaving the department with limited money on-hand. This puts their ability to answer calls in jeopardy. Members of the department say shutting down is not an...
KLTV
Henderson County authorities searching for person who butchered deer
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A whitetail deer was found dead and butchered on the side of a Henderson County road and area authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible. Texas Game Wardens in Henderson County said the headless deer was found on the...
KLTV
Red Zone Top 10 dominates competition in bi-district round
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Just how hard is it to get into the Top 10?. Well, for starters no one lost from the list so there were no changes for the final list of the season. The 10 teams, plus a few more that are just on the outside looking in, put up big performances. The 10 squads outscored their bi-district opponents 508-96. Three squads: Newton, Malakoff and Lovelady, all picked up shutouts. Timpson was a blocked field goal away from making it four shutouts.
KLTV
Former Smith Co. Judge Joel Baker addresses county leaders on property acquisition for new courthouse
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Almost a week after Smith County voters approved the construction of a new courthouse, former county judge Joel Baker addressed the Smith County Commissioners Court about the process of acquiring property for the new building. “We realize the courthouse project is going to happen,” Baker said...
KLTV
Two bald eagles shot dead in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches game wardens are asking for the public’s help in locating the criminal that shot and killed two bald eagles on or around Oct. 28. This crime took place on County Road 283 in Nacogdoches County. Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward...
KLTV
Gregg County Loblolly train display has made its final stop
Thanks to the City of Tyler, Santa’s colors aren’t just red and white anymore. City officials are preparing for the holidays with two community events intended to spread holiday cheer: Blue Santa and Silver Santa. Updated: 5 hours ago. KLTVs Jamey Boyum is on scene at a gas...
KLTV
Hughes Spring residents continue to rebuild after tornado’s devastation
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Hughes Spring community continues to recover after a tornado ripped through the city two weeks ago. “Where I’m standing was probably twenty foot tall from debris you couldn’t see my house from the street,” says Hughes Springs resident, Gene Dodson. Dodson said...
KLTV
‘Business as usual’ during remodel of Gregg County clerk’s office
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Clerk’s Office is undergoing renovation after a water line break that flooded the office in April of 2021. The incident happened during the remodeling of the county court and judge’s office which is a floor above. The clerk’s office was not due to have a remodel but since repairs had to be made, the county decided to do some upgrades while they were at it. County Clerk Michelle Gilley says the water had spread through most of the office.
KLTV
Missing Ore City man’s body found near place he was last seen
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office reports the body of a man missing since Nov. 5 has been found approximately one-half mile from where he was las reported seen. William Chad Martin, 38 years of age, of Ore City, was found Wednesday in the Latch...
KLTV
Trane Technologies begins new furnace production line
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Trane Technologies in Tyler has brought in its very first production line of furnaces to East Texas. The new line was brought in because there is available space at the Tyler plant. It has also provided stability in employment levels with about 65 added jobs. Oct....
Comments / 0