Kilgore, TX

Meals on Wheels East Texas launches Santas for Seniors program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Meals on Wheels East Texas is making the season of giving count with their annual Santas for Seniors program. The drive is a way to involve the community in blessing their over 2,500 clients with a special gift for Christmas. Executive Director of Meals on Wheels,...
TYLER, TX
Bridge on Green Street in Longview hit for third time this month

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One of the Green Street bridges in Longview has claimed another victim. About 2:30 Tuesday afternoon the railroad overpass at Green and Nelson was hit by a box truck. This time the driver was able to back out and park nearby out of traffic. Longview Police...
LONGVIEW, TX
Christmas lights going up on the square in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s time to deck the halls and the square in Tyler. The City of Tyler contracted ETX Lawn and Order to put up Christmas lights on the downtown square. Crews started putting up lights Wednesday and expect to be done next week. A live Christmas...
TYLER, TX
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The mother of a man accused of murdering a Joaquin woman claims her son did so as a Satanic sacrifice. According to the affidavit, Sarah Hopson, 36, died via blunt force trauma to the head at the hands of Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin. An investigator with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of Hopson’s death at about 5 p.m. on Sunday after two deputies had arrived on-scene to conduct a wellness check. The check was conducted after two individuals, Allen Price and Teresa Louviere, came to the sheriff’s office claiming “Ethan Myers had done something to Sarah Hopson.” The two explained that Hopson and and Myers had stayed with them overnight at the residence on Country Road 3635 and that, prior to going to the sheriff’s office, Myers had begun acting strange the next morning. They said they had not seen Hopson since the night before. Louviere and Price also said Myers fled their residence and appeared to have blood on him, thus sparking their concern for Hopson’s safety.
JOAQUIN, TX
Timpson City Council holds memorial for fellow councilman

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Timpson City Council members met for their monthly meeting on Nov. 15, but tragedy had their numbers short a member after sitting councilman Kenneth Walker died in a crash late October. His family and friends were among the audience as council members retired is plaque and...
TIMPSON, TX
Beckville, Joaquin clash in final 2022 Red Zone Game of the Week

Beckville, Joaquin clash in final 2022 Red Zone Game of the Week
BECKVILLE, TX
Ben Wheeler VFD splits from board, causing bank accounts to freeze

BEN WHEELER, Texas (KLTV) - After a rift between the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department and its Board of Directors, accounts were frozen Tuesday leaving the department with limited money on-hand. This puts their ability to answer calls in jeopardy. Members of the department say shutting down is not an...
BEN WHEELER, TX
Red Zone Top 10 dominates competition in bi-district round

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Just how hard is it to get into the Top 10?. Well, for starters no one lost from the list so there were no changes for the final list of the season. The 10 teams, plus a few more that are just on the outside looking in, put up big performances. The 10 squads outscored their bi-district opponents 508-96. Three squads: Newton, Malakoff and Lovelady, all picked up shutouts. Timpson was a blocked field goal away from making it four shutouts.
LONGVIEW, TX
Two bald eagles shot dead in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches game wardens are asking for the public’s help in locating the criminal that shot and killed two bald eagles on or around Oct. 28. This crime took place on County Road 283 in Nacogdoches County. Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward...
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
Gregg County Loblolly train display has made its final stop

GREGG COUNTY, TX
GREGG COUNTY, TX
‘Business as usual’ during remodel of Gregg County clerk’s office

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Clerk’s Office is undergoing renovation after a water line break that flooded the office in April of 2021. The incident happened during the remodeling of the county court and judge’s office which is a floor above. The clerk’s office was not due to have a remodel but since repairs had to be made, the county decided to do some upgrades while they were at it. County Clerk Michelle Gilley says the water had spread through most of the office.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
Missing Ore City man’s body found near place he was last seen

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office reports the body of a man missing since Nov. 5 has been found approximately one-half mile from where he was las reported seen. William Chad Martin, 38 years of age, of Ore City, was found Wednesday in the Latch...
ORE CITY, TX
Trane Technologies begins new furnace production line

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Trane Technologies in Tyler has brought in its very first production line of furnaces to East Texas. The new line was brought in because there is available space at the Tyler plant. It has also provided stability in employment levels with about 65 added jobs. Oct....
TYLER, TX

