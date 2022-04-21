ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chick-fil-A welcomes spring with sweet, tart, spicy new menu items

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — (Above unrelated video was published on Oct. 16, 2020.) Spring is blooming at Chick-fil-A in the form of new menu items. First, the restaurant with Georgia roots is debuting a new berry drink called Cloudberry Sunjoy. The drink is described as a blend...

