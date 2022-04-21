ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

As SoIn Tourism works on regional conference center, New Albany goes its own way

By John Boyle
WFPL
WFPL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pEBIl_0fGC0zNo00 New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan says the city is not participating in SoIN Tourism’s efforts to develop a regional conference center.

A study released by the tourism bureau this week showed the project could successfully attract large events. It calls for a collaborative effort between local governing bodies in Clark and Floyd counties.

But Gahan said New Albany declined to take part in the first phase of the study and doesn’t intend to take part in future phases either.

“We didn’t feel a need to enter into any studies, because we already know we have investors that are interested in [a conference center],” he said. “That is private property, and I think it would accommodate this very type of project that they’re describing. So it wouldn’t make any sense for me, for the city of New Albany to enter into the second phase.”

Gahan said developers in New Albany have already identified a site on State Street they’re considering for a conference center.

In September 2019, the city’s first new hotel in decades opened at Daisy Summit, a development along State Street near Interstate 265 . At that time, developers said there was potential for additional construction in the future, including another hotel and a conference center with a capacity of up to 1,000 people.

“There’s no question that the site at State Street is still being considered by some as a potential site for a convention center,” Gahan said. “That has never been taken off the table. And that’s why when we saw this opportunity, or offer, to participate in this survey, we weren’t that interested.”

It’s not the first time New Albany officials have pursued locally-controlled projects concurrently with regional efforts of similar scope. River Heritage Conservancy’s (RHC) master plan for the 600-acre Origin Park includes part of the city’s shoreline.

Though other local governments have endorsed the project, New Albany has not. Last year, Gahan challenged a dam removal sought by RHC to open Silver Creek to kayakers and other recreation. New Albany is moving forward with its own project along the waterway as part of its Ohio River Greenway extension.

New Albany is one the five appointing authorities for SoIN Tourism’s board of managers, along with Clark County, Floyd County, Clarksville and Jeffersonville. The appointing authorities, including New Albany, are able to submit one site proposal at no cost during the next phase of the study, though Gahan said he does not plan to do so.

SoIN Tourism officials declined to comment on Gahan’s decision.

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

Woman renovates grandmother’s West Louisville house into recovery home

‘It’s just exciting’: Meet the Ky. woman working the fireworks barge for Thunder. Thunder over Louisville is a glamorous event, but behind the scenes, it’s difficult, gritty, decidedly unglamorous work. Everything you need to know about Thunder Over Louisville 2022. Updated: 6 hours ago. Hundreds of thousands...
LOUISVILLE, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Love Yard Sales? There’s a Town Wide Yard Sale in this Small Town in Indiana

It is yard sale season in the Tri-State and we are absolutely pumped to see them popping up all over the place. There's a town-wide yard sale in this Indiana small town. If you love yard sales this is going to get you so excited. The town of Grandview, Indiana is hosting their annual Spring Town Wide Yard Sale and they would love for ou to come and buy all their stuff. You never really know what you'll find but they promise you're gonna leave with something you can't live without.
GRANDVIEW, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
New Albany, IN
City
Jeffersonville, IN
New Albany, IN
Government
City
Albany, IN
City
Clarksville, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conference Center#Convention Center#Private Property#Ohio River#The Tourism Bureau
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy