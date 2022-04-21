Judge orders Wisconsin investigator to stop deleting records

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has ordered an investigator in Wisconsin looking into the 2020 election to stop deleting records, the latest blow against the former state Supreme Court justice whose contract is nearing an end.

Michael Gableman has released two interim reports on the election won by President Joe Biden and has suggested the GOP-controlled Legislature look into the legally impossible move of decertifying his victory.

Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington on Thursday issued an order telling Gableman “not to delete or destroy any record that is or may be responsive” to open records requests from the liberal watchdog group American Oversight.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip