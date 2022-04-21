ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Florida bride, caterer accused of lacing wedding food with marijuana

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo, Dylan Abad
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Acet_0fGC0vqu00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – A Florida bride and her caterer are in hot water after authorities said they may have served marijuana-laced food to wedding guests.

Bride Danya Glenny, 42, and catering manager Joycelyn Bryant, 31, were both charged with tampering, culpable negligence, and delivery of marijuana after guests at Glenny’s wedding reported feeling ill after possibly consuming weed-laced food at the venue.

Deputies with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office were called to The Springs Clubhouse in Longwood on Feb. 19 around 9:30 p.m. to aid the local fire department with a medical call, according to affidavits filed by the deputies. There, they found a wedding party of roughly 30-40 guests, though one of the deputies estimated that as many as 50 may have been present.

MAP: How much do weddings cost in your state?

One of the first guests to complain told Seminole County Fire officials he was “feeling weird,” like he “had drugs inside him,” the affidavits said. He also requested an ambulance to be transported to a local hospital.

Several other people on the scene were “complaining of stomach pains and vomiting,” but were medically cleared by SCFD and requested no further evaluation.

After learning that some of the guests and a security guard believed the food or drink to be responsible, deputies questioned the bride and groom, asking if they had consented to lacing the food with cannabis.

“Upon me asking that question, [the groom] stared at me with a blank expression for a few moments before stuttering through a ‘no,'” one of the deputies wrote.

Deputies then tried to locate Bryant, but she and the catering staff had already left.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xXao1_0fGC0vqu00
Danya Glenny, 42, and Joycelyn Bryant, 31, turned themselves in Monday, according to booking reports provided by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. ( Seminole County Sheriff’s Office )
MAP: Here’s where marijuana is – and isn’t – legal

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office gathered several pieces of dishware for testing, along with samples of the food served at the reception. Among them, deputies collected used wine and beer glasses, lasagna, cookies, brownies, chocolate-covered strawberries and pudding “shot” desserts.

Glenny and Bryant were booked on Monday, but are not currently in police custody, according to police reports provided by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Juror found dead in canal days before trial begins

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Always chosen for jury duty, a man went missing days before trial. His family searched across borders when his body was discovered shot multiple times in a canal. Three decades later, the murder of Joseph Michael Escobedo remains unsolved. Escobedo was a student at Texas Southmost College and a member of […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Elsa man wanted for Indecency with Child

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a man wanted for Indecency with a Child. Alexis Villalpando is wanted by Elsa PD for Indecency with a Child by Sexual Conduct, a second-degree felony, according to a release from Elsa PD. The 35-year-old man is described as […]
ELSA, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman resists arrest, bites officer during booking

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On April 18, Brownsville Police took a woman into custody for the offense of driving while intoxicated. In addition, police said Analiz Price Villegas, 34 was arrested by Brownsville Police for resisting arrest and assault on a public servant. At around 10:45 p.m. officers noticed a black Toyota Camry disregarding a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Fox News

Missing Florida mom Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. – Cassie Carli, a Florida mother who disappeared one week ago after meeting the father of their 4-year-old daughter, was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama on Saturday evening, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Sunday. Her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested Saturday...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longwood, FL
County
Seminole County, FL
Seminole County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Seminole, FL
Live 95.9

What The Hell–? Bride & Caterer Arrested For Drugging Guests

Again I must ask, Berkshire County, what is this country coming to? Strange goings-on at a Florida wedding that happened back in February, but new details are coming to light. Longwood, Florida police responded to a wedding back in February after some guests reported that they felt like they had drugs in their systems after eating the food. Turns out, they were right.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Medical Marijuana#Caterer#Strawberry#Wfla#The Springs Clubhouse#Seminole County Fire#Scfd
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Personal injury lawyer who mowed down four people in parking lot because of ‘voices’ in her head is suspended from Florida Bar

A personal injury attorney in Florida who allegedly drove over four people with her car because she was hearing voices in her head has been suspended from the state Bar. Beatrice Bijoux, 31, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder, according to The Miami Herald.Witnesses claim Ms Bijoux was driving her car outside The Fresh Market in Stuart, Florida, on 22 February when she allegedly began running people down with her car by driving on the sidewalk. They said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Ex-boyfriend of Florida mom, 37, who went missing on Sunday after going to see him to pick up their four-year-old daughter: Cops say they found him and the child 260 miles away three days later

Authorities in Florida have interviewed the ex-boyfriend of a missing mother who was last seen on Sunday night when she went to pick up her four-year-old daughter from the child's father. Detectives from Santa Rosa County traveled to Birmingham, Alabama, on Wednesday and located Marcus Spanevelo and his daughter, Saylor,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy