ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South El Monte, CA

Jan. 6 suspect arrested after allegedly bragging to Uber driver

By Mychael Schnell, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27QLNO_0fGC0uyB00

( The Hill ) — A man charged in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol was arrested after allegedly bragging about his participation in the riot to an Uber driver.

Jerry Daniel Braun was arrested on April 12 and charged with obstruction during civil disorder, entering and remaining in a building, and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

According to court documents unsealed this week , an Uber driver who chauffeured Braun hours after the Jan. 6 riot reported him to the Justice Department after the rider spoke about his involvement in the attack.

Braun, who had an injury near his right eye and was bleeding, told the Uber driver that he tore down barricades at the Capitol, according to dashboard video of the ride.

“So, has it been violent all day?” the Uber driver reportedly asked.

“Well, it started around, right when I got there. I tore down the barricades,” he responded.

When asked why he did that, Braun said “Well, because, so we could get to the Capitol.”

“Well, how’d that work out for ya?” the Uber driver asked.

“Well, it looks like, uh, Biden’s gonna be our president,” Braun responded.

Authorities later determined that the man was Braun after finding his reservation at the hotel where he was dropped off by the Uber and matching his face on the video inside the Uber to a photo from the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

Braun allegedly physically struggled with law enforcement officers using a barricade, according to court documents citing body camera video from Metropolitan Police Department Officers. He also allegedly struck an individual wearing a press helmet with a long wooden plank and his left hand.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Braun’s residence in South El Monte, Calif., on Nov. 8, during which the defendant voluntarily spoke with agents. Braun confirmed that he took part in demonstrations in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

Before departing, the residents agents asked Braun if he wanted to tell them anything, to which he responded “guilty.” Pressed on what he was guilty of, Braun said “everything,” adding that he “flew out there, listened to the speech, walked toward the Capitol, made it to the edge of the crowd.”

Agents seized an iPhone in their search and later discovered text messages related to the Jan. 6 attack. In a message sent at night on Jan. 6, Braun wrote “We tried to stop the steal but they wouldn’t let us in, where were you, the writing your next speech, we are sick of all the talk.”

Almost 800 individuals had been arrested as of April 6 in relation to the insurrection, which marked 15 months since the deadly riot when supporters of former President Trump stormed the Capitol building, according to the Justice Department . Roughly 248 individuals have pleaded guilty to a number of charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Oxygen

Engaged California Couple Killed After DUI Suspect Being Chased By Police Allegedly Hits Car

Last week, two California families were looking forward to the summer nuptials of an engaged couple. This week, those families are planning two funerals. Early Saturday morning, Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were heading home from a birthday celebration for Jaramillo when their car was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver during a high speed police chase, according to KABC.
RIALTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
South El Monte, CA
Crime & Safety
City
South El Monte, CA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
KGO

Suspect arrested in alleged kidnapping of teen from Walmart parking lot

A suspect in the alleged kidnapping of a Nevada teenager who was last seen in a Walmart parking lot has been arrested, authorities said Friday. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office said it has also impounded a pickup truck that was "possibly involved" in 18-year-old Naomi Irion's disappearance, which has since spawned a nationwide search.
FALLON, NV
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Justice Department
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Uber
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shreveport Magazine

Grandmother forced her 4-year-old grandchild to drink half a bottle of liquor as punishment for taking a sip while the baby’s mother watched causing the child to die from acute alcohol poisoning

Little girl died after her grandmother forced the child to drink half a bottle of whiskey, as punishment for taking a sip. The grandmother was reportedly angry because the young girl had taken a sip of the whiskey, left on the counter. The girl’s grandmother forced the 4-year-old girl to drink a bottle of whiskey while the mother watched. The young girl had to drink the alcohol while on her knees in the hallway. The grandmother said that “this went too far” and she had “ruined everyone’s lives.”
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy