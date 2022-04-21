ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Mountain lion behind chaos in Irvine last month is possibly spotted in Mission Viejo

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16TsZS_0fGC0qRH00

A mountain lion spotted Tuesday night in a residential Orange County neighborhood could be Irvine's very own M317.

M317 is the 100-plus-pound cougar seen in surveillance video causing chaos in an Irvine shopping center in late March -- even running inside a building at one point.

Nearly a month later, Diana Tarzi thought it was just another neighborhood pet making notifications pop up on her phone.

"So I said, probably another cat, and this one was a big cat," Tarzi said, laughing.

Tarzi reported the cougar sighting to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Kyle Werner, a Mission Viejo Animal Services supervisor, confirmed Wednesday that the "big cat" Tarzi's security camera recorded was either Irvine's superstar or M316, another mountain lion collared within the last two months.

Video: Mountain lion runs past shocked onlookers outside OC brewery

A mountain lion is now back in the wild in Southern California after some scary moments at a shopping center in Irvine.

Both M317 and M316 were under tracking for a study out of UC Davis, according to Werner.

Werner said the animal was likely traveling through a flood control channel below Tarzi's home on Del Rey, connecting the beach to Saddleback Mountain.

"It isn't uncommon for them to pass through semi-residential areas using those green belts. It's usually in the evening, early morning hours, that they're spotted," Werner said.

Werner said the wildlife area in Orange County and the Santa Ana Mountains is small and isolated because it's surrounded by freeways which mountain lions don't like to cross. That means the animals are pretty highly concentrated in the region.

On top of this, a population in the Santa Ana Mountains is transitioning into adulthood.

"Lions that are getting to the age where they're dispersing from their mothers, that are moving out into different areas looking for their own territory," Werner said.

Mountain lion struck, killed on 405 Freeway ahead of groundbreaking for wildlife crossing

A mountain lion was struck and killed by a driver on the 405 Freeway in Brentwood early Thursday morning.

"I guess I'm not gonna be walking outside at all anymore. I'll go more to gym than walking. I have to be careful with the dog when we take him out for a walk or doing their business," Tarzi said.

Werner recommends people stand their ground, act big and threatening, make loud noises and throw something like a rock if they encounter a mountain lion. It is not recommended people run because cougars may give chase.

People are asked to report sightings of the animals to Mission Viejo Animal Services.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's website on Wednesday, mountain lions were under consideration to be listed as threatened along California's southern and central coast regions. During a 12-month status review by the CDFW, the animals are protected.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mission Viejo, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Brentwood, CA
Orange County, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Mission Viejo, CA
Orange County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
Orange County, CA
Government
City
Del Rey, CA
Irvine, CA
Government
City
Irvine, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Lifestyle
Irvine, CA
Lifestyle
Mission Viejo, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
Orange County, CA
Saurabh

These are the cheapest middle-class neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Despite suffering the highest population loss amongst counties in the United States, losing 159,621 persons in 2021, Los Angeles County remains one of the most desirable areas to live in the United States for a multitude of obvious reasons. It is filled with sandy beaches, majestic mountains, breathtaking landscapes, and glitz & glamour, which naturally skyrockets the value of properties in the surrounding area, making it extremely challenging for middle-class citizens to establish themselves permanently.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Lions#Oc#Uc Davis
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WDW News Today

Anaheim Police Responded to 25 Calls at Disneyland Resort in March 2022

Anaheim Police Department call logs for March 2022 show officers took action in response to 25 calls at Disneyland Resort during the month. Thursday, March 3, 12:30 p.m. – Narcotics, citation issued. Thursday, March 3, 4:33 p.m. – Petty theft, citation issued. Friday, March 4, 8:23 a.m. –...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Independent

Student filmmaker killed recording in California sand dunes

A student cinematographer was killed when an off-road vehicle full of young filmmakers rolled over in California sand dunes.Authorities say the group included the 29-year-old victim from Chapman University, and three film students from the University of Southern California.They were taking pictures on a large sand dune on the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area, which is 150 miles east of San Diego.A California Highway Patrol spokesman, Officer Arturo Platero, said the vehicle had climbed to the crest of the sand dune when it either rolled over, or went over the top and rolled.“All of those on board were wearing their...
ACCIDENTS
SFGate

California Officers Arrest Alleged Sturgeon Poachers, Rescue Giant Fish

This Earth Day, giant, enormous, and I do mean shockingly huge fish in California are a little bit safer. After nearly a yearlong investigation, Sacramento authorities have busted a major sturgeon poaching operation in the area. You may know sturgeon from social media, where videos of these living dinosaurs have...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Mountain Lion Struck and Killed on 405 Freeway Ramp in Brentwood

A mountain lion was found dead early Thursday near the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles' Brentwood area. Callers reported the big cat on the southbound side of the freeway at about 1 a.m. near Getty Center Drive. The animal had been struck by a vehicle on the nearby freeway entrance ramp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
113K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy