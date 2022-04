Bayonne, in Hudson County, New Jersey, may soon be home to the largest film and television studio in the state. The decision to build the studio originates from the long-time wish to give a new life to an empty and unused property near Bayonne Bridge, on the southwest edge of the city. The city’s leaders have settled to bring a taste of Hollywood-style movie charm to Bayonne.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 27 DAYS AGO