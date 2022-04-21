ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Cena Celebrates Randy Orton's 20 Year Anniversary In WWE

By Skylar Russell
 2 days ago

John Cena is celebrating his greatest rivalry. Randy Orton debuted in WWE on April 23rd, 2002 when he shockingly defeated Hardcore Holly in his debut match. Since then, Orton has gone on to main event countless pay-per-views, have over twenty title reigns, and become one of the...

