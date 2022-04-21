St. George man sentenced to life in prison for murdering a man in front of his son

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD)- A St. George man was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of a 2018 murder in Dorchester County in which he shot a man in front in front of his son.

Ivington “A-1” Allen, 43, was found guilty of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and attempted armed robbery.

In the early morning hours of April 21, 2018, Allen knocked on the door of the victim demanding money. When the victim refused, Allen went to his car, grabbed a gun, and attempted to rob the man at gunpoint. There was a brief struggle and Allen shot the man once in the stomach. The victim’s13-year-old son was asleep on the couch during the incident and awoke to the sound of a gunshot.

The victim was placed in hospice care and died as a result of his injuries ten days later. Prior to his death, he repeatedly told law enforcement “A-1 shot me” and said when A-1 pointed the gun at his head he thought “Lord don’t let this man kill me in front of my son,” according to the Solicitor’s Office.

Allen fled the scene immediately following the shooting. He was arrested nine months later after a traffic stop in Union County in which he presented a fake ID and was found in possession of a handgun and 35 grams of MDMA.

Allen was released on a $150,000 bond and placed on house arrest. His bond was revoked a few months later after the Solicitor’s Office learned that Allen had repeatedly violated the terms of his house arrest.

He now faces life in prison plus an additional 20 years for attempted armed robbery.

Allen has a previous history of violent crime dating back to 1999 when he was convicted of carjacking, strong-arm robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and grand larceny. In 2002, he was convicted of attempted armed robbery, failure to stop for blue lights, and assault and battery with intent to kill.

