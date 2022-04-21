ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

University of Findlay Names Kimberly Williams New VP of Business Affairs

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Findlay is pleased to announce that Kimberly Williams, MBA, JD, will serve as the next Vice President of Business Affairs, Treasurer, beginning May 1, 2022, following the retirement of Tom Lause. Williams currently serves as the Assistant Vice President for Administrative and Business Services at Middle...

