Breakdown: Here's what Michigan state officials are being paid

By Angela Mulka
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MbZ3V_0fGByJn800
The State Personnel Director for the Michigan Civil Service Commission, Jan Winters, made $192,876 in 2020, according to the Michigan Government Salaries database. (Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty)

Michigan's executive branch is grouped into 19 administrative departments responsible for regulating public safety, legal issues and health as well as the state's natural resources and other statewide matters like transportation.

In addition to the governor and lieutenant governor, Michigan's voters elect two other executive branch officials statewide — the secretary of state and the attorney general.

This makes room for more than 85 statewide officials running the administrative departments. The average annual salary among statewide officials in Michigan is $68,298, according to the 2021-22 Annual Workforce Report by the Michigan Civil Service Commission.

Who is the highest-paid?

In the governor's office, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is set to make $159,300 in 2022 and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II is set to make $111,510 in 2022. Whitmer's Chief Operating Officer Tricia Foster made $39,965 in 2020, according to a Michigan Government Salaries database by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.

The two other executive branch officials statewide, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel are both set to make $112,410 in 2022, according to the 2019 Report of the State Officers Compensation Commission .

But they're not the highest-paid, according to the Michigan Government Salaries database.

The State Personnel Director for the Michigan Civil Service Commission, Jan Winters, made $192,876 in 2020, according to the Michigan Government Salaries database. Deputy Director for the Michigan Civil Service Commission John Gnodtke made $169,185 in 2020.

The top paid people working for the Michigan Department of Civil Rights include the Deputy Director Mary Engleman who made $152,699 in 2020, the Director of Law and Policy Daniel Levy who made $137,995 in 2020 and the Operations Director Lori Vinson who made $129,709 in 2020.

The top paid people working for the Michigan Department of Education include the State Superintendent Shelia Alles who made $175,257 in 2020 and the Deputy Superintendent Kyle Guerrant who made $154,051 in 2020.

The top paid people working for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy include the Administrative Deputy Directory Amy Epkey who made $152,751 and the Environment Deputy Director Michael McClellan who made $138,562 in 2020.

The top paid people working for the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services include Director Anita Fox who made $170,518 in 2020, Senior Deputy Director for General Counsel Randall Gregg who made $152,571 and Senior Deputy Director Sarah Wohlford who made $142,222 in 2020.

The top paid people working for the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs include Director Paul Rogers who made $170,165 in 2020, Assistant Adjutant General for the Army Lawrence Schloegl who made $154,886 in 2020 and Director of Michigan Veteran Homes Anne Zerbe who made $148,918 in 2020.

The top paid people working for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources include Director Daniel Eichinger who made $167,271 in 2020 and the Natural Resources Deputy Shannon Lott who made $151,706 in 2020.

The Director of the Michigan Department of Transportation Paul Ajegba made $170,517 in 2020.

The State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks made $175,436 in 2020.

Search for state of Michigan employees in the executive branch here .

Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
