Hesperia, CA

Young man killed after single-vehicle roll-over in Hesperia

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 2 days ago
A 20-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in a single-vehicle roll-over collision on Willow Street in Hesperia.

Jaime Gallo Herrera of Hesperia was the driver identified as deceased by the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner’s Division.

Hesperia Sheriff’s Station reported that around 10:46 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies and the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision on Willow Street, west of Eleventh Avenue.

The area is north of Main Street and near Hesperia Junior High School.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a 2011 Dodge Charger had traveled west on Willow Street and through the intersection of Eleventh Avenue.

The driver, later identified as Herrera, lost control of his vehicle, which caused it to roll over multiple times. Herrera suffered major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

It has not been determined if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision, according to authorities.

Willow Street from Cypress Avenue to Eleventh Avenue was closed for several hours while deputies from the Hesperia Major Accident Investigation Team processed the scene.

Anyone with information, or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy D. Holland or Sergeant B. Motley at the Hesperia Station at 760-947-1500.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

