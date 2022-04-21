Who is Sasha Obama’s boyfriend, Clifton Powell Jr.?

Sasha Obama is reportedly dating Clifton Powell Jr . The news broke this Wednesday, with reports linking the two together over the past couple of months. Here’s all we know about Clifton Powell Jr and his relationship with Barack and Michelle Obama ’s youngest daughter.

GettyImages Clifton Powell and his son, Clifton Powell Jr., at the BET Awards.

Clifton Powell Jr. is the son of Clifton Powell, an actor known for his supporting performances on “Ray” and “ Next Friday. ” According to Page Six, Clifton Powell Jr. is a former basketball player who now directs commercials. Him and Sasha met when she started studying at the University of Southern California. Sasha was originally studying at the University of Michigan, and transferred to California last fall.

The Daily Mail broke the news of the relationship between Clifton and Sasha, capturing the two while out on a walk in California. Sasha was photographed wearing a flowy skirt, a crop top and some Birkenstock shoes while Clifton wore a t-shirt, jeans and a backward baseball cap.

GettyImages Sasha and Malia Obama on vacation.

Clifton is a native of California and was accepted to University of California on a basketball scholarship. He transferred out due to his passion for film, wanting to pursue that over a sports career.

In an appearance on “ The Ellen DeGeneres Show ,” Michelle Obama talked about her daughters and their boyfriends and how much things have changed in her house. “They loved the Jonas Brothers,” she said. “Now they’re bringing grown men home. Before it was just pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives and all that stuff.” Malia , Sasha’s eldest sister, has been dating Rory Farquharson since 2017, when the two met at Harvard University.